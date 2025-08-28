Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Consolidate as Solana (SOL) Leads 24-Hour Market Gains

Bitcoin rises steadily as Solana outperforms with strong daily gains.

Ethereum consolidates while TRON declines, contrasting broader market advances.

Altcoins surge sharply with Treehouse and Camp Network leading rallies.

The cryptocurrency market remained active in the past 24 hours with significant assets holding firm levels and select altcoins recording notable momentum. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) both saw modest daily growth, while Solana (SOL) outperformed its peers with the most substantial gains among the top cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin (BTC) was at a price of $113,312, up 2.0 percent in 24 hours and 0.5 percent in the last hour. The asset continued to have a trading volume of $38 billion, supporting a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion.

Etherium (ETH) was at $4,581.61, and the asset improved 0.2 percent throughout the day, with an hourly enhancement of 0.5 percent. Its daily trading volume was up to $33.4 billion, maintaining its market capitalization at above $553 billion.

XRP (XRP) slightly advanced to $3.00, a 0.1 percent increase over 24 hours and 0.3 percent over the last hour. The coin was traded at a volume of $6.4 billion and had reached a market capitalization of $178.6 billion.

Solana (SOL) and Altcoins Push Higher in Daily Trading

Solana (SOL) delivered the strongest momentum among top assets, climbing 4.8 percent in 24 hours to trade at $211.90. Its 24-hour trading volume was recorded at $12.9 billion, pushing the asset’s market capitalization to $114.5 billion.

BNB (BNB) continued its stable growth at $871.52, an increase of 1.5 percent a day, and a market capitalization of $121.3 billion. Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading at $0.2238, up 1.8 percent over the last 24 hours, with a trade volume of more than $2.1 billion.

TRON (TRX) dropped to $0.3483, recording a 0.3 percent drop in 24-hours trading, which indicates that it has weaker momentum than its counterparts. Cardano (ADA) performed well at $0.8713, growing 1.3 percent during the period. Lido Staked Ether (STETH) is aligned with Ethereum, trading at $4,571.66 without a notable change in 24-hour performance.

Smaller Tokens Post Exceptional 24-Hour Gains

Beyond the top assets, several emerging tokens recorded sharp advances in daily trading. Treehouse (TREE) shot 74.8 percent to $0.5303, and Camp Network (CAMP) shot 70.6 percent to $0.09883. Cronos (CRO) increased by 53.8 percent, selling at 0.3401, and the trading volume was 2.3 billion.

Also, Cronos zkEVM (ZKCRO) rose 53.4 percent to $0.3609, and VVS Finance (VVS) increased 50.1 percent to $0.057081. WOLF (WOLF) was also growing well, gaining 50.6 percent to reach 0.04636.

In the past 24 hours, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) held stable levels, while Solana (SOL) stood out with the most significant gains among leading assets. TRON (TRX) was the only major coin to decline, contrasting with broader market advances. Meanwhile, smaller-cap tokens delivered outsized rallies, signaling vigorous speculative activity across the crypto market.

