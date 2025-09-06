Bitcoin (BTC) Eyes Recovery Toward $120,000 as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Show Potential for 43x Profits

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/06 01:30
Bitcoin
BTC$111,385.82+1.47%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001585-1.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01263+5.16%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000649--%

With Bitcoin (BTC) treading cautiously up the road to possibly reaching $120,000, the focus of investors is slowly turning to a new DeFi token, Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance has already reached the sixth phase of presale and tokens are being sold at the price of $0.035. Stage 7 price will increase by 14.29 percent to reach $0.04. When token listing takes place, early-stage investors will expect a 4x or greater payoff. As of now, the project has received more than 15.4 million dollars in funds and more than 16,040 members. 

This pioneering protocol is rapidly becoming a disruptive force in the decentralized finance market with market analysts estimating a potential 43x growth in profit. Although the consistent growth in BTC is a sign of greater crypto market stability, the originality of MUTM in yield scheme and cross-chain scalability is attracting new interest among not only traders but also early adopters.

Bitcoin (BTC) Forecast: Sailing around Seasonal Headwinds and Institutional Moat

Bitcoin is trading at about $110,500 and is taking a breather after hitting above $120,000 in the middle of August. September is proven to be a tough month for BTC, the likely impact of average pullbacks and subsequent potential annual end-of-year draws. Nevertheless, technical set up is positive. In case BTC is able to overcome the $113K-115K resistance area, it becomes more and more possible to consider the expansion of upside to levels of 120K-125K. With changing momentum in the market, focus is also shifting towards new DeFi protocols like Mutuum Finance.

Dual-layer DeFi Lending Protocol

The newcomer boasts itself as a lending project that is hybrid, a combination of Peer-to-Contract and Peer-to-Peer styles. With smart contracts, P2C simplifies the lending process compared to P2P, which involves communication between lenders and borrowers and no middlemen are involved. MUTM is also far more flexible, not to mention efficient, owing to the exclusive dual-layer build that allows one to work with high-risk assets such as meme coins.

Mutuum Presale Momentum Finance

The sixth round of MUTM token sale is evidence of the strength of the project as it is exceeding the mark of $15.4 M. The USD will also be pegged to a stable-coin the project intends to develop. It will be constructed on Ethereum blockchain to be stable and safe over the long run. The CertiK trust score for the platform is 95.0, which may be considered a plausible indicator of the project commitment to transparency and security.

$50,000 Bug Bounty Program

To establish a perception of trust in the security measures of the platform, Mutuum Finance has introduced a Bug Bounty Program of up to $50,000 USDT. The program estimates results as critical, major, minor or low severity to aid adequate risk mitigation.

The Way to a Sustainable Economy

Project tokenomics will meet the requirements of long-term value creation, market health, and liquidity protection and mitigate risks of inflation. 

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is picking up as Bitcoin (BTC) targets a move to $120,000. Stage 6 presale tokens are priced at $0.035, and Stage 7 will increase by 14.29% to $0.04. Initial investors have the opportunity of 400%+ returns and long term estimates of 43x returns. Its dual-layer P2C/P2P lending protocol, USD-pegged stablecoin and CertiK trust score of 95.0 have seen the project raise more than $15.4M and attract 16,040+ participants. Mutuum Finance is becoming a key player in DeFi with a bug bounty of $50K that helps enhance the security of the platform, as BTC reenters a recovery phase. You can still afford your tokens before the new stage price rise.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
