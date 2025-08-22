Bitcoin (BTC) Faces Decline as Derivatives Market Drives Volatility

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 01:57
Lawrence Jengar
Aug 21, 2025 01:32

Bitcoin’s price retraces amid declining capital inflows as derivatives market activity heightens volatility, according to Glassnode.



Bitcoin (BTC) Faces Decline as Derivatives Market Drives Volatility

Bitcoin’s recent price activity signals a downturn, as its value retraced from an all-time high (ATH) of $124.4K to a low of $112.9K, marking a 9.2% decline. This price drop comes amid declining capital inflows, suggesting a reduced investor willingness to inject fresh capital at elevated price levels, according to [Glassnode](https://insights.glassnode.com/the-week-onchain-week-33-2025/).

Slowing Capital Inflows

Despite reaching a new ATH, Bitcoin’s realized cap increased at a modest rate of 6% per month, significantly lower than the 13% witnessed during previous ATH breakouts. This trend highlights a waning demand from investors, even as profit-taking activities have diminished.

Recent price corrections have accelerated investor loss-taking, which reached $112M per day. However, these figures remain typical of local corrections within a bull cycle. Events like the Aug-2024 yen-carry unwind and the ‘Trump Tariff Tantrum’ in March-April 2025 have led to higher capitulation volumes, indicating that investor confidence remains relatively intact.

Leverage and Speculation

The derivatives market is playing a significant role in Bitcoin’s volatility. Futures contracts’ open interest remains elevated, with $67B highlighting the leverage in play. A recent sell-off saw over $2.3B in open interest unwound, reflecting the market’s speculative nature.

Ethereum, known as a bellwether asset, has seen its open interest dominance rise to 43.3%, signaling a shift in risk appetite. Its perpetual futures volume dominance hit a new ATH of 67%, underscoring rising speculative activity.

Altcoin Activity

Altcoins, such as ETH, SOL, XRP, and DOGE, have also experienced a surge in futures open interest, reaching $60.2B before a $2.6B decline. This fluctuation indicates heightened investor interest, contributing to market fragility.

Liquidations in the altcoin market have been substantial, peaking at $303M per day, and have surpassed Bitcoin futures market volumes, highlighting intense leveraged exposure.

Market Cycle Insights

Bitcoin’s current cycle mirrors previous patterns, with ATHs occurring 2–3 months beyond the current cycle’s timeline. Long-term holders have realized profits comparable to past euphoric phases, indicating a market in its late cycle.

The ongoing cycle’s dynamics raise questions about the traditional four-year cycle’s validity, as current market behavior may not adhere strictly to historical patterns.

Source: https://blockchain.news/news/bitcoin-btc-faces-decline-as-derivatives-market-drives-volatility

