Bitcoin (BTC) Faces First Negative October in Seven Years Amid Market Uncertainty

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/02 05:18
Tony Kim
Nov 01, 2025 10:39

Bitcoin (BTC) is set to experience its first negative October since 2018, with a 5.51% price drop attributed to macroeconomic uncertainty and ETF outflows.

Bitcoin (BTC) is poised to record its first negative October in seven years, marking a significant departure from the cryptocurrency’s historically positive performance during this period, commonly referred to as ‘Uptober’. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin’s price has declined by 5.51% this month.

Market Performance and Historical Context

As of October 31, Bitcoin was trading at $110,155, a notable drop from its September 30 price of $122,870. This decrease represents a 5.5% decline and is compounded by a nearly 13% drop from its all-time high of $126,198 recorded on October 6. This performance breaks a seven-year streak of October gains, last interrupted in 2018.

Factors Influencing the Downtrend

The current downtrend is attributed to heightened macroeconomic uncertainty and significant ETF outflows. Analysts suggest that these factors have collectively influenced investor sentiment, leading to profit-taking behaviors that have further pressured Bitcoin’s price.

Macroeconomic Concerns

Global economic conditions have been a significant influence on Bitcoin’s market trajectory. The uncertainty surrounding macroeconomic policies, inflation rates, and potential interest rate changes have all contributed to a cautious market environment. These factors have not only affected Bitcoin but have also weighed heavily on the broader cryptocurrency market.

ETF Outflows

Recent outflows from Bitcoin-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have also been a contributing factor. ETFs, which allow investors to buy and sell shares that represent a basket of assets, have seen a reduction in inflows, indicating a potential shift in investor confidence.

Looking Ahead

As the market adapts to these challenges, the outlook for Bitcoin remains uncertain. Investors and analysts will be watching closely to see how Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies respond to ongoing economic developments. While this October’s performance has been disappointing for Bitcoin enthusiasts, the cryptocurrency’s resilience in past downturns provides a measure of optimism for its long-term prospects.

Image source: Shutterstock

Source: https://blockchain.news/news/bitcoin-btc-first-negative-october-in-seven-years

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

