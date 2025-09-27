Bitcoin (BTC) Faces Market Exhaustion Amid ETF Inflow Slowdown



Iris Coleman



Bitcoin shows signs of exhaustion post-FOMC rally with long-term holders realizing significant profits. ETF inflows slow, indicating potential market cooling.











Bitcoin (BTC) is experiencing signs of exhaustion following a rally driven by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, according to Glassnode Insights. Long-term holders have realized profits amounting to 3.4 million BTC, while inflows to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have slowed, suggesting a potential cooling phase for the market.

Market Dynamics and Long-Term Holder Activity

The recent rally saw Bitcoin’s price peak near $117,000, transitioning into a corrective phase marked by a “buy the rumour, sell the news” dynamic. Despite this, the on-chain drawdown remains mild at 8%, a stark contrast to the more significant declines seen in previous cycles. Notably, the realized cap inflows have reached $678 billion, highlighting substantial capital rotation and distribution.

Long-term holders have played a significant role in this market phase, realizing 3.4 million BTC in profits. This heavy distribution aligns with historical patterns where long-term holder activity often marks market tops. The current cycle’s realized profits have already surpassed those of previous cycles, indicating a mature rally.

ETF Inflows and Market Fragility

ETF inflows, which once absorbed much of the supply, have sharply decreased around the FOMC meeting. This reduction in institutional demand, coupled with increased long-term holder distribution, has created a fragile market balance. The short-term holder cost basis at $111,000 is identified as a critical level to maintain to prevent further market cooling.

Spot and Futures Market Stress

Spot market volumes spiked during the recent sell-off, driven by forced liquidations and thin liquidity. This situation exacerbated the decline, forming a temporary foundation just above the short-term holder cost basis. Concurrently, futures markets saw a sharp deleveraging as Bitcoin’s price fell below $113,000, reducing open interest from $44.8 billion to $42.7 billion. This deleveraging event, while destabilizing, helped clear excess leverage from the market.

Options Market Volatility

The options market also reacted to these shifts, with implied volatility climbing in response to hedging demand. The market saw a significant repricing of skew post-FOMC, with increased demand for puts indicating defensive positioning. The put/call volume ratio trended lower as traders locked in profits on in-the-money puts, creating opportunities for those with a constructive view towards year-end.

Overall, the market exhibits signs of exhaustion, with liquidity-driven swings dominating the current landscape. Unless institutional demand aligns with holder sentiment, the risk of deeper cooling remains high, pointing towards a macro structure increasingly resembling market fatigue.

For more detailed analysis, visit the full report on Glassnode.

