Bitcoin (BTC) Market Analysis: Navigating New Highs and Volatility

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 09:25
Bitcoin
BTC$113,905.3+0.20%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10486+4.39%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.232+1.31%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022279+1.64%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000829+7.80%


Terrill Dicki
Aug 19, 2025 08:05

Bitcoin’s price surges to $121K amid improved on-chain activity and derivatives sentiment, but declining spot volumes and profitability raise caution. Explore key BTC market signals for insights.



Bitcoin (BTC) Market Analysis: Navigating New Highs and Volatility

Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a significant rebound in the past week, climbing from a low of $114,000 to $121,000. This recovery was marked by improved on-chain activity and positive sentiment in the derivatives market, according to Glassnode’s latest analysis. Despite this upward momentum, declining spot volumes and high profitability levels suggest a need for caution among investors.

Spot and Futures Market Dynamics

The spot market observed Bitcoin’s price hitting an all-time high of over $123,000 before pulling back towards $114,000, creating a volatile “air gap.” While trading volumes initially recovered, they were dominated by sellers, signaling a cooling momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has also softened, indicating potential market fatigue.

In the futures market, open interest surpassed statistical norms, leading to a wave of deleveraging. Despite this, traders continue to pay premiums for long positions, although with diminished confidence. The perpetual contract cumulative volume delta (CVD) reflects this trend, with increased sell-side pressure hinting at elevated risk.

Options and ETF Market Movements

Options markets have seen a surge in activity, with open interest reaching new highs and volatility spreads widening, indicating increased hedging and speculative actions. The 25-delta skew remains positive, suggesting ongoing demand for downside protection.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have witnessed robust inflows, with more than $880 million entering the market weekly. This influx underscores resilient institutional interest, but the sustainability of these flows remains uncertain amid ongoing price fluctuations.

On-Chain Indicators and Profitability

While on-chain user activity and fee volumes have softened, the entity-adjusted transfer volume has spiked, pointing to significant capital movements likely driven by volatility. Despite a slowdown in realized capital flows, the holder composition is stable, with only minor shifts towards short-term ownership.

Profitability metrics show high levels, with 96% of Bitcoin’s supply in profit and the Realized Profit/Loss Ratio at 2.4. Although profitability is widespread, it hasn’t reached euphoric levels, suggesting a cautious market sentiment amid potential profit-taking pressures.

Overall, the market has transitioned from a rally to a high to a sharp pullback, testing the upper band of the sub-$114K range. Strong ETF inflows and heightened derivatives activity contrast with weakening on-chain signals, leaving market conditions fragile. The future direction will depend on whether institutional flows and renewed buyer confidence can stabilize the current contraction or lead to further consolidation.

For more detailed insights, visit the full report on Glassnode.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/bitcoin-btc-market-analysis-new-highs-volatility

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud

The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud

PANews reported on June 19 that the Ministry of Public Security website released the "20 Anti-Fraud Keywords for Public Security Organs", which pointed out that the Criminal Investigation Bureau of
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0682-24.39%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.244+4.85%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:35
Share
Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

“If we see data as the petroleum of the digital era, then BNB Greenfield is the Saudi Aramco, providing a series of upstream services including exploration, production, refining and transportation, and downstream companies can further utilize its product for sales or reproduction.”
Binance Coin
BNB$865.49+3.47%
ERA
ERA$0.8642+2.50%
Share
PANews2023/02/10 12:00
Share
Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle

Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle

The post Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Altcoin Index has been hovering around 53, fueling speculation that altcoin season may be near. An analyst on X, Max Crypto, recently forecast that the next cycle would start in Q4. He cited pro-crypto regulation and potential federal rate cuts as major drivers. However, his outlook contrasts with commentary posted by Pulsechaiin on X. As per the analysis, argued that altcoin season will only emerge once markets escape the prevailing macro bear trap. At the same time, technical signals are aligning. The Altcoin Index completed a cup-and-handle pattern, pointing to a potential move toward 100 from its current level of 53. Altcoin Season Will Start in Q4? Once the altcoin season starts in the fourth quarter of 2025, portfolios will hit all-time highs as various cryptocurrencies record 10x to 20x gains, said Max Crypto. Historically, crypto markets have followed a predictable bull cycle where Bitcoin rallies to a new all-time high, investors take profits and the liquidity flows to alternative cryptocurrencies like Ethereum. This period where the money moves from Bitcoin and rotates across altcoins is called the altcoin season. Since Q4 2024, the altcoin index chart has been pointing towards BTC dominance. As per a tweet by Pulsechaiin OG, the market entered into a consolidation period between March and July. That consolidation period launched the largest cryptocurrency to a new all-time high at $124,500. However, the failure to sustain a higher high both this month and in December 2025 when it reached $100,000 is what has delayed the altcoin season. A cup and handle pattern printed on the altcoin season index chart completed the handle last week. According to the analyst, the season is likely to kick off once Bitcoin breaks out of macro bear trap and prints a higher high. Source: X Is this Bull Market Cycle…
NEAR
NEAR$2.536+3.34%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,998.61+0.32%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006471-1.07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 10:15
Share

Trending News

More

The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle

A-share and Hong Kong Crypto Stocks Surge Amid Trading Gains

Wormhole to counter LayerZero’s $110M Stargate bid with its own