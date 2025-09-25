The post Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 24 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The market is neutral in the middle of the week, according to CoinStats. Top coins by CoinStats BTC/USD The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 0.15% over the past day. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is trying to fix above the $113,188 level. If it happens and the bar closes far from that mark, the upward move is likely to continue to the $114,000 area. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the rate of the main crypto is far from main levels. In this case, traders should pay attention to the daily candle’s closure in terms of yesterday’s bar’s peak.  You Might Also Like If it happens above it, bulls may again seize the initiative, which may lead to a test of the $114,000-$115,000 zone by the end of the week. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, none of the sides has seized the initiative yet. Such a statement is also confirmed by the low volume. All in all, sideways trading in the area of $110,000-$114,000 is the most likely scenario. Bitcoin is trading at $113,199 at press time. Source: https://u.today/bitcoin-btc-price-prediction-for-september-24The post Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 24 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The market is neutral in the middle of the week, according to CoinStats. Top coins by CoinStats BTC/USD The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 0.15% over the past day. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is trying to fix above the $113,188 level. If it happens and the bar closes far from that mark, the upward move is likely to continue to the $114,000 area. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the rate of the main crypto is far from main levels. In this case, traders should pay attention to the daily candle’s closure in terms of yesterday’s bar’s peak.  You Might Also Like If it happens above it, bulls may again seize the initiative, which may lead to a test of the $114,000-$115,000 zone by the end of the week. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, none of the sides has seized the initiative yet. Such a statement is also confirmed by the low volume. All in all, sideways trading in the area of $110,000-$114,000 is the most likely scenario. Bitcoin is trading at $113,199 at press time. Source: https://u.today/bitcoin-btc-price-prediction-for-september-24

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 24

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 10:02
The market is neutral in the middle of the week, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 0.15% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is trying to fix above the $113,188 level. If it happens and the bar closes far from that mark, the upward move is likely to continue to the $114,000 area.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of the main crypto is far from main levels. In this case, traders should pay attention to the daily candle’s closure in terms of yesterday’s bar’s peak. 

If it happens above it, bulls may again seize the initiative, which may lead to a test of the $114,000-$115,000 zone by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, none of the sides has seized the initiative yet. Such a statement is also confirmed by the low volume. All in all, sideways trading in the area of $110,000-$114,000 is the most likely scenario.

Bitcoin is trading at $113,199 at press time.

