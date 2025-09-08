Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Smart Money Dumps 115,000 BTC in Biggest Distribution Since 2022

By: Coincentral
2025/09/08 15:13
Bitcoin
BTC$111,580.61+0.46%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.0051-4.92%

TLDR

  • Bitcoin whales sold 112,000-115,000 BTC worth approximately $12.7 billion in the past month, marking the largest sell-off since mid-2022
  • The selling pressure pushed Bitcoin prices below $108,000 and contributed to a 6.5% decline in August
  • Whale reserves dropped to their lowest levels since 2022, with the most aggressive selling occurring in early September
  • Recent selling has slowed from 95,000 BTC weekly to around 38,000 BTC as of September 6
  • Bitcoin is currently trading in a range between $110,000-$111,000 as institutional buying provides some counterbalance to whale selling

Bitcoin faced intense selling pressure last month as large holders dumped over 112,000 coins worth approximately $12.7 billion. This represents the biggest whale distribution since July 2022.

The selling came from whales holding between 1,000 and 10,000 BTC. These major players reduced their holdings after accumulating roughly 270,000 BTC between April and August.

Source: CryptoQuant

Bitcoin’s price dropped 6.5% in August, ending a four-month winning streak. The cryptocurrency fell from its $115,778 opening price as smart money took profits.

CryptoQuant data shows whale reserves decreased by more than 100,000 Bitcoin over 30 days. This signals what analysts call “intense risk aversion among large investors.”

The seven-day balance change peaked on September 3 with over 95,000 BTC moved by whales. This marked the highest weekly movement since March 2021.

Selling Pressure Shows Signs of Slowing

Recent data suggests the aggressive selling may be cooling off. Weekly balance changes dropped to around 38,000 BTC as of September 6.

Bitcoin (BTC) PriceBitcoin (BTC) Price

Bitcoin has traded in a tight range between $110,000 and $111,000 over the past three days. The narrower trading range reflects reduced selling pressure.

Whale activity pushed Bitcoin below $108,000 during the heaviest selling period. The cryptocurrency struggled to maintain support levels as large holders continued dumping coins.

Bitcoin entrepreneur David Bailey previously suggested prices could reach $150,000 if two key whales stopped selling. His comments highlight how concentrated the selling pressure has been.

Institutional Buying Provides Counterbalance

Despite whale selling, institutional accumulation has provided some market stability. Corporate buyers and ETF demand helped absorb some of the selling pressure.

LVRG Research director Nick Ruck notes this creates a “structural counterbalance” to whale activity. Institutional dip-buying has supported prices during the heaviest distribution periods.

The divergence between whale selling and institutional buying suggests underlying market resilience. Corporate demand continues even as large holders reduce positions.

Analysts expect institutional activity could outweigh whale pressure in coming weeks. ETF-driven demand remains a key factor supporting Bitcoin’s price structure.

However, macroeconomic factors like Federal Reserve rate decisions may ultimately determine market direction. The next FOMC meeting is scheduled within 10 days.

Bitcoin’s current correction of 13% from mid-August highs remains shallow compared to previous pullbacks. The one-year moving average has risen from $52,000 to $94,000 over the past year.

Monthly closes have failed to hold above $110,000 since July despite reaching new all-time highs of $123,000-$124,000. This suggests continued consolidation ahead of any sustained price discovery moves.

The Week Ahead: Tech Earnings and August Inflation Data Take Centre Stage

The post Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Smart Money Dumps 115,000 BTC in Biggest Distribution Since 2022 appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum added $1B of stablecoins almost every day last week

Ethereum added $1B of stablecoins almost every day last week

Ethereum’s stablecoin supply surged to a record $165 billion after $5 billion in weekly inflows, cementing its RWA market dominance. Ethereum added around $5 billion in new stablecoins over the past week, pushing the total supply of stablecoins on the network to an all-time high. The stablecoin supply on Ethereum has more than doubled since January 2024 and has reached an all-time high of $165 billion, Token Terminal reported on Sunday. Figures vary slightly depending on the data provider, as RWA.xyz reports a total of $158.5 billion in Ethereum-based stablecoins, which is also an all-time high, giving the network a commanding market share of 57%. Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.09915-1.49%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01285+1.10%
Allo
RWA$0.004578-2.03%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/08 14:06
Share
Ethena Labs strategically invests millions of dollars to advance the USDDe and USDtb ecosystems

Ethena Labs strategically invests millions of dollars to advance the USDDe and USDtb ecosystems

PANews reported on September 8 that according to official news from Ethena Labs, it has made a strategic investment of millions of dollars in Based, an important participant in the Hyperliquid ecosystem, and reached a partnership. This partnership will promote the adoption of USDe, USDtb, and other unreleased Ethena products on Hyperliquid. Furthermore, Based plans to support USDe and USDtb as payment options on its debit card and embed savings functionality to further expand product use cases. Notably, this investment will exclusively benefit sENA token holders, with future sENA stakers receiving exclusive Based Points rewards. It is reported that Based is the largest builder code platform in the Hyperliquid ecosystem, accounting for approximately 7% of the current perpetual contract trading volume.
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0008+0.01%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01285+1.10%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13589-0.08%
Share
PANews2025/09/08 15:13
Share
PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Brazilian listed company Méliuz has purchased $28.4 million worth of Bitcoin; cross-border e-commerce company DDC Enterprise has launched a Bitcoin reserve strategy, aiming to reach 5,000 BTC within 36 months; Binance Alpha has added SuiNS Token (NS).
Bitcoin
BTC$111,626.9+0.45%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09915-1.49%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22668+5.81%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 17:30
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum added $1B of stablecoins almost every day last week

Ethena Labs strategically invests millions of dollars to advance the USDDe and USDtb ecosystems

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Ethereum (ETH) Price: ETFs Record Fifth Straight Day of Outflows Totaling $952 Million. What’s Next?

Unlocking Potential: Tether Eyes Won-Based Stablecoin in South Korea