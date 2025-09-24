The total crypto market cap temporarily pumped above $4 trillion before slipping under that mark.The total crypto market cap temporarily pumped above $4 trillion before slipping under that mark.

Bitcoin (BTC) Stopped at $113K, ASTER Pumps by Double Digits: Market Watch

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/24 16:54
Bitcoin
BTC$112,922.59-0.02%
Capverse
CAP$0.11728-1.20%
Aster
ASTER$2.261+30.61%

Bitcoin experienced a minor price decline over the past 24 hours. It failed in its attempt to cross $113,000 and, at one point, even tumbled below $111,500.

Many of the leading altcoins are also in the red. Some exceptions, which have registered substantial price increases, include Aster (ASTER) and Immutable (IMX).

Another Volatile Day for BTC

Bitcoin’s price has been shaky throughout the past 24 hours. Yesterday (September 23), it surpassed $113,000, but that uptick was short-lived and gave way by another correction, which took the asset to as low as $111,400.

The pullback followed comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who shared some worrying details about the American economy, including weakness in the labor market. He also claimed that the prices of stocks and other assets appear “fairly highly valued.” 

The bulls, though, stopped BTC’s free fall and pushed the price to just south of $113,000. Over the past few hours, there has been another slight retreat, and as of press time, the asset trades at approximately $112,400.

BTC PriceBTC Price, Source: CoinGecko

Bitcoin’s market capitalization holds steady at roughly $2.24 trillion, nearly unchanged from yesterday, while its dominance over the altcoins stands at 56.16%.

These Alts Head North

The majority of the well-known altcoins have followed BTC’s steps and also posted losses over the past day. Ethereum (ETH) slipped 1% to under $4,200, Solana (SOL) is down 4% to $210, whereas Hyperliquid (HYPE) nosedived by 10% and is currently trading below $44. 

However, it’s not all doom and gloom, as some are at the forefront of gains. ASTER – the cryptocurrency of the recently-launched decentralized exchange for trading perpetual futures contracts Aster – has exploded by 40% and is now worth around $2.33, while Immutable (X) has jumped by 10% to reach $0.75.

Other altcoins in the green (albeit registering less substantial increases) include Quant (QNT), Sky (SKY), and Pi Network (PI). 

The total market capitalization of the cryptocurrency sector has declined by 0.7% and stands at roughly $3.98 trillion.

Cryptocurrency Market OverviewCryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: QuantifyCrypto

The post Bitcoin (BTC) Stopped at $113K, ASTER Pumps by Double Digits: Market Watch appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 24, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996+0.04%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01429-19.31%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.043-4.44%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/24 18:00
Share
Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

An advisor to the Trump family-backed cryptocurrency platform World Liberty Financial placed a risky long bet on Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) following the announcement of the first publicly traded AVAX-focused treasury company. read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.72+0.28%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08542+0.50%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.04309-11.35%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 17:29
Share
Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

Nicosia .Cyprus  — iMe, the advanced Telegram client with over 17 million downloads, today announced the launch of AI Chat Update 3.0, a major upgrade that transforms how users communicate, manage tasks, and handle cryptocurrency. With iMe 3.0, Telegram users can plan their day, fact-check news, translate conversations, generate memes, write replies, read messages hands-free, […] The post Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1252-0.55%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01429-19.31%
Major
MAJOR$0.14016+2.70%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 17:56
Share

Trending News

More

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

Curve DAO has approved a proposal to establish a credit line of up to 60 million crvUSD for Yield Basis.

South Korea's National Power Party proposed the "Digital Asset Market Integration Bill," which includes provisions such as allowing crypto asset derivatives.