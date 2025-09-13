Bitcoin Bull Market: PlanB’s Astonishing $500K Forecast Confirmed

By: Coinstats
2025/09/13 15:25
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00203617+4.45%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01737+0.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09557-0.81%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5822+3.89%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.226+0.82%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00331+5.54%

BitcoinWorld

Bitcoin Bull Market: PlanB’s Astonishing $500K Forecast Confirmed

Are you wondering if the crypto world’s most anticipated rally is still on track? Renowned analyst PlanB, creator of the influential Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model, has delivered a compelling update. He asserts that the current Bitcoin bull market remains firmly intact. This is exciting news for anyone closely watching the digital asset space, offering a renewed sense of optimism for Bitcoin’s future.

Is the Bitcoin Bull Market Truly Intact?

PlanB’s latest analysis points to a crucial indicator: Bitcoin’s monthly Relative Strength Index (RSI). He notes that the RSI is consistently holding around the 70 mark. This level is historically associated with strong upward momentum during a Bitcoin bull market. This sustained positioning suggests that despite recent fluctuations, the underlying strength of the market has not wavered.

For those unfamiliar, the RSI is a momentum oscillator. It measures the speed and change of price movements. A reading of 70 or above typically indicates an asset is becoming overbought. However, in a strong bull run, it can simply signify sustained buying pressure, confirming the market’s robust health.

Unpacking PlanB’s Astonishing S2F Price Prediction for the Bitcoin Bull Market

Beyond the RSI, PlanB delved deeper into his renowned Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model. This model, which quantifies Bitcoin’s scarcity, offers a fascinating perspective on its future valuation. According to his projections, the peak of this current Bitcoin bull market cycle is not expected until after October 2025, potentially stretching into 2026.

His insights provide a long-term roadmap for investors. Here are the key forecasts from PlanB’s S2F model:

  • Peak Timing: The cycle peak is predicted for post-October 2025, possibly extending into 2026.
  • Cycle Price Prediction: An impressive average of $500,000 for the 2024-2028 cycle.
  • Projected Range: A wide yet optimistic band between $250,000 and $1 million.

PlanB also candidly commented that if the average Bitcoin price for this cycle falls below $250,000, it would be considered a ‘poor outcome’ for the S2F model’s accuracy. This highlights the confidence he places in the model’s predictive power for the ongoing Bitcoin bull market.

What Does This Mean for Your Bitcoin Strategy?

Understanding these long-term forecasts from a respected analyst like PlanB can provide valuable context for your investment decisions. While no model is foolproof, the S2F’s historical performance and PlanB’s consistent analysis offer a compelling narrative for the future of the Bitcoin bull market.

It suggests a potentially extended period of growth, rather than a quick, sharp peak. This perspective might encourage a longer-term holding strategy for those who believe in Bitcoin’s scarcity-driven value proposition. However, it is crucial to remember that the crypto market is inherently volatile. Always conduct your own research and consider your risk tolerance before making any investment moves.

In essence, PlanB’s latest pronouncements paint a remarkably optimistic picture for the Bitcoin bull market. With the RSI holding strong and the S2F model forecasting a substantial peak well into 2025 or 2026, the journey for Bitcoin appears far from over. His $500,000 cycle average prediction, with a potential reach of $1 million, reaffirms the belief among many that Bitcoin’s true potential is yet to be fully realized. This ongoing narrative continues to captivate and inspire the crypto community, solidifying Bitcoin’s position as a truly groundbreaking asset.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is PlanB’s Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model?

The Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model is a quantitative model created by PlanB that attempts to predict Bitcoin’s price based on its scarcity. It compares the existing supply (stock) to the annual production (flow).

Q2: What is the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and why is 70 significant for Bitcoin?

The RSI is a momentum indicator that measures the speed and change of price movements. A reading of 70 or above suggests an asset is overbought. In a strong Bitcoin bull market, a sustained RSI around 70 indicates consistent buying pressure and strong momentum.

Q3: When does PlanB predict the peak of this Bitcoin bull market cycle?

PlanB predicts the peak for this current Bitcoin cycle will occur after October 2025, possibly extending into 2026, based on his S2F model.

Q4: What is PlanB’s price prediction for Bitcoin in this cycle?

PlanB predicts an average Bitcoin price of around $500,000 for the 2024-2028 cycle, with a potential range between $250,000 and $1 million.

Q5: Is PlanB’s prediction guaranteed?

No, like all financial models and predictions, PlanB’s forecast is not guaranteed. The crypto market is highly volatile, and various factors can influence price movements. Investors should always conduct their own research.

Found PlanB’s insights on the Bitcoin bull market compelling? Share this article with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts to keep the conversation going!

To learn more about the latest Bitcoin market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action.

This post Bitcoin Bull Market: PlanB’s Astonishing $500K Forecast Confirmed first appeared on BitcoinWorld.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Story and World cooperate to promote on-chain IP verification to deal with AI content infringement

Story and World cooperate to promote on-chain IP verification to deal with AI content infringement

PANews reported on July 9 that The Block reported that Story Network has reached a cooperation with the digital identity project World to integrate the World ID digital identity solution
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1513+3.48%
SPACE ID
ID$0.1724+4.29%
Story
IP$9.55-2.37%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 21:03
Share
Massachusetts Sues Kalshi Over Alleged Unlicensed Sports Betting, Platform Vows to Fight

Massachusetts Sues Kalshi Over Alleged Unlicensed Sports Betting, Platform Vows to Fight

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell filed a civil lawsuit against prediction market platform Kalshi, alleging the company operates unlicensed sports betting disguised as “event contracts” in violation of state gambling laws. The Commonwealth seeks damages, civil penalties, and a permanent injunction to stop Kalshi from accepting sports wagers without proper licensing from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. The lawsuit filed in Suffolk Superior Court claims Kalshi processed over $1 billion in sports wagers from 3.4 million bets between January and June 2025. Sports contracts comprised 70-75% of Kalshi’s trading volume, surpassing percentages recorded by licensed operators DraftKings and FanDuel during the same period.Source: MASS[.]GOV Kalshi Accused of Bypassing Consumer Protections Through “Event Contract” Model Massachusetts regulators allege Kalshi’s binary “yes or no” event contracts function identically to traditional sports betting while circumventing state oversight. The platform offers moneyline contracts, point spreads, over-under bets, and proposition wagers that mirror licensed operators’ offerings. The company allows users aged 18-21 to place bets despite Massachusetts requiring age 21 for sports wagering. Kalshi provides minimal responsible gambling safeguards compared to licensed operators, offering no deposit limits or cooling-off periods until March 2025. State officials note Kalshi markets extensively through television, social media, and partnerships with Robinhood. The platform previously advertised itself as “The First Nationwide Legal Sports Betting Platform” before shifting language to describe activities as “trading” after receiving cease-and-desist orders from multiple states. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission specifically requested Attorney General Campbell pursue enforcement action. Licensed operators pay $5 million for five-year licenses, plus annual fees of $1 million, while Kalshi operates without state authorization, despite processing comparable wagering volumes. Attorney General Campbell emphasized in a press release that sports wagering “comes with significant risk of addiction and financial loss and must be strictly regulated to mitigate public health consequences.” The filing requests a court order for Kalshi to cease Massachusetts operations during litigation. Federal vs State Jurisdiction Battle Intensifies Across Multiple States Kalshi argues its operations fall under Commodity Futures Trading Commission oversight rather than state gambling regulation. The company previously sued Nevada and New Jersey gaming regulators, claiming federal authority preempts state enforcement actions. Federal courts sided with Kalshi in those cases, barring state regulators from intervening while litigation continues. However, at least seven states, including Arizona, Montana, Ohio, and Illinois, have issued cease-and-desist orders targeting the platform’s sports offerings. Robinhood Derivatives filed similar lawsuits against Nevada and New Jersey in August, claiming unfair treatment compared to Kalshi’s protected status. The trading platform facilitates event contracts that settle on Kalshi’s system while seeking identical federal preemption protections. Kalshi co-founder Tarek Mansour stated the company stands “ready to defend” its technology “once again in a court of law.” The platform maintains that prediction markets represent “critical innovation” that all Americans should have access to. Meanwhile, rival prediction market Polymarket prepares U.S. re-entry after CEO Shayne Coplan claimed CFTC approval. Business Insider reports that Polymarket is seeking funding that could potentially triple its $1 billion valuation to $10 billion. Notably, for Kalshi, its rapid growth trajectory adds complexity to the regulatory challenges it faces. The platform processed $441 million in trading volume during the first four days of the 2025 NFL season, with nearly $200 million on September 7 alone, which was one of its busiest periods since the 2024 presidential election.Source: X/Kalshi The company achieved $875 million in monthly volume during August 2025, while reports suggest Kalshi is approaching a new funding round, potentially valuing it at $5 billion. This would more than double its $2 billion valuation from a June funding round led by Paradigm with participation from Sequoia and Multicoin Capital. As it stands now, Massachusetts joins growing state-level enforcement efforts targeting platforms that process billions in wagering volume without traditional sports betting licenses. CFTC acting Commissioner Caroline Pham announced in February a shift away from “regulation by enforcement” toward fraud protection. However, the agency previously probed Super Bowl contracts offered by both Kalshi and Crypto.com before concluding investigations without enforcement actions
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0006211-1.81%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/13 17:06
Share
Meme Coins on Fire as Bitcoin Price Flirts With $116K: Weekend Watch

Meme Coins on Fire as Bitcoin Price Flirts With $116K: Weekend Watch

PEPE is today's top gainer.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Pepe
PEPE$0.0000122+15.96%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002828+6.39%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/13 17:35
Share

Trending News

More

Story and World cooperate to promote on-chain IP verification to deal with AI content infringement

Massachusetts Sues Kalshi Over Alleged Unlicensed Sports Betting, Platform Vows to Fight

Meme Coins on Fire as Bitcoin Price Flirts With $116K: Weekend Watch

Early Buyers Aim to Flip $1K Into $100K as Ozak AI Presale Heats Up

USDT market value exceeds 170 billion US dollars, setting a new record high