Bitcoin Bull Run Ending in 40 Days — BTC To Skyrocket to $160k–$180k

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/16 20:54
Bitcoin
BTC$115,844.43+0.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08996+5.30%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003333-12.03%
MAY
MAY$0.04306-0.78%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.00256+46.28%
Bitcoin Price Rebounds Above $112k, Analyst Says Bottom is In Ahead of Q4 Rally

The post Bitcoin Bull Run Ending in 40 Days — BTC To Skyrocket to $160k–$180k appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Bitcoin’s record-breaking journey may be heading toward its final chapter. After running strong for more than 1,000 days, analysts now believe the current bull cycle has only about 40 days left. 

With the price trading close to $114,900, the big question is: can Bitcoin still make one last jump toward $160,000 or even higher before the rally ends?

BTC Bull Run to End in 40 Days

Bitcoin’s price cycles usually follow the same pattern after every halving. In 2013, 2017, and 2021, the market reached its peak about 500–550 days later. Right now, we are 514 days past the 2024 halving, which means we’re already in that same “peak zone.” 

If history repeats, the final surge could come between late October and early November.

Interestingly, September, often Bitcoin’s weakest month, has turned out strong this year, showing that momentum is still on Bitcoin’s side.

But with only 34–66 days left in the cycle, traders should also expect big price swings as the market approaches what could be the last leg of this bull run.

Why the final push matters

On-chain signals suggest that the market is not overheated yet. Indicators like NUPL and MVRV confirm we are still in the optimism stage, not full-blown euphoria. Institutional flows are another major driver. 

  • Also Read :
  •   Ethereum Price Holds $4,500, Will Bulls Push through $4,774?
  •   ,

Meanwhile, spot Bitcoin ETFs now hold more than $165 billion in assets, with BlackRock’s fund leading the charge. This deep-pocketed support is something no previous cycle had.

How High Bitcoin Will Go?

Based on past trends and current signals, CryptoBIRB outlines two possible scenarios. The more realistic top for Bitcoin could range between $160,000 and $180,000.

A more optimistic view puts the price above $200,000 if momentum explodes during the final weeks. The most likely period for this peak sits between October 20 and November 5, a short but powerful window where timing and history come together.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News
subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

FAQs

How high can Bitcoin price go in 2025?

Bitcoin could reach between $160,000 to $180,000, with an optimistic target above $200,000 if strong institutional inflows and momentum continue into cycle peak.

Is Bitcoin still in a bull market?

Yes. Bitcoin remains in the “optimism” phase of its bull cycle, with on-chain metrics suggesting it has not yet reached euphoric overheating typical of market tops.

What happens after the Bitcoin bull run ends?

Historically, Bitcoin enters a bear market or extended consolidation after peaking. Investors should prepare for increased volatility and potential significant price corrections.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

When panic knocks, look for signs of change in the crypto market from 239 panic moments in 7 years

When panic knocks, look for signs of change in the crypto market from 239 panic moments in 7 years

Looking back, since 2018, the crypto market has experienced 239 "extreme panic" moments with the index below 20.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00192333-0.85%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.192-2.05%
Share
PANews2025/04/09 09:19
Share
Coinbase deep integration + JPMorgan Chase pilot, which projects are worth paying attention to?

Coinbase deep integration + JPMorgan Chase pilot, which projects are worth paying attention to?

Source: Bitpush As an Ethereum Layer2 chain fully supported by Coinbase, the Base chain ecosystem is quietly gaining popularity. From Coinbase's own strategic integration of Base, to the trial of
DeepBook
DEEP$0.137246+4.19%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 07:30
Share
Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

PANews reported on September 16 that according to CoinDesk, Donald Trump has filed a $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, claiming that its reporting damaged his personal reputation, business, Truth Social and the $TRUMP crypto project.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.566+1.31%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 22:08
Share

Trending News

More

When panic knocks, look for signs of change in the crypto market from 239 panic moments in 7 years

Coinbase deep integration + JPMorgan Chase pilot, which projects are worth paying attention to?

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

From tariffs to AGI, here are 10 current AI application trends