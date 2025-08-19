Bitcoin Bull Run Finished? $172 Million Mystery Whale Thinks Opposite

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 20:09
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019231-0.11%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,146.6-1.26%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10014-0.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021081-5.86%
Wink
LIKE$0.011942-1.22%
Mystery
MYSTERY$0.000000002366-8.89%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545-2.11%

The past few days have been rough for Bitcoin (BTC) on the chart. The price dropped back to the $115,000 range after not being able to hold its August high of $123,000. But looking at Onchain Lens records, it seems someone is secretly building one of the biggest positions seen this month.

One wallet connected to FalconX inflows has been getting Bitcoin at a rate that looks more like a calculated plan than just chance. Just yesterday, it received 300 BTC, which is almost $35 million. That brings its total for the last 30 days to over 1,500 BTC, which is about $176 million.

You Might Also Like

Title news

Every few days, the address lights up again, showing another transfer, with amounts ranging from 100 to 160 BTC. It is like a faucet is being turned on at regular intervals.

Another address on the same trail is close behind. Earlier this week, it received 210 BTC, worth about $24.3 million, but that was just part of a bigger trend. In just the last 10 days, it raked in almost 467 BTC, which is about $54 million. Most of those coins came straight from FalconX.

So, is bull run unfinished?

The timing of these transfers — which are happening at the same time as prices are dropping — suggests that someone is willing to take the other side of the market when sentiment is thinning out.

You Might Also Like

Title news

Bitcoin’s chart is not very encouraging right now, but whale behavior often follows a different timeline. While retail flows out and funding data show some nervousness, these quiet accumulations suggest that the big players either see value in the dip or have a horizon that goes beyond short-term volatility. 

Either way, $172 million in new Bitcoin money going into just two accounts is hard to ignore.

Source: https://u.today/bitcoin-bull-run-finished-172-million-mystery-whale-thinks-opposite

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee sees ETH’s dip near $4,150 as a healthy pullback, setting the stage for a potential run toward $5,100.
NEAR
NEAR$2.499-2.30%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000274-1.79%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$2+6.60%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 21:41
Share
VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

PANews reported on August 19 that Nasdaq-listed company VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) announced a $2 billion partnership agreement with digital asset holders to establish a sovereign-grade crypto infrastructure joint
Bitcoin
BTC$114,034.68-1.41%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 21:06
Share
Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
DepinTech
DEPIN$0.000000129-19.37%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4763-1.34%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01844-2.94%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Share

Trending News

More

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

As It Approaches $6m In Its Presale Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Be the Next Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of Nexchain and BlockDAG