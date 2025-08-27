Bitcoin Bull Run May End Within 60 Days According to Top Analyst

By: Coincentral
2025/08/27 16:48
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002454+7.34%
MAY
MAY$0.04509+0.66%

TLDR

  • Bitcoin bull market is 93% complete with only 60 days of growth remaining according to analyst Cryptobirb
  • Current cycle has lasted 1,007 days with peak projected between October 19 – November 20, 2025
  • Historical data shows Bitcoin peaks occur 492 days after halvings, aligning with the April 2024 halving timeline
  • Bear market could follow with potential 66% correction bringing Bitcoin to around $37,000
  • Technical indicators show support at $97,094 with resistance at $117,058

Bitcoin’s current bull market could be approaching its final phase. Analyst Cryptobirb suggests the leading cryptocurrency has approximately 60 days of growth remaining.

The assessment comes as Bitcoin recently hit a new all-time high above $124,000 earlier this month. However, momentum has shifted with the price retreating below $109,000 this week.

Bitcoin (BTC) PriceBitcoin (BTC) Price

Cryptobirb’s analysis indicates Bitcoin is 93% through its current bull cycle. The cycle began after the April 19, 2024 halving event and has lasted 1,007 days so far.

Historical cycle patterns support this timeline. Previous Bitcoin bull runs lasted 350 days (2010-2011), 746 days (2011-2013), 1,068 days (2015-2017), and 1,061 days (2018-2021).

The current cycle is tracking toward approximately 1,060 to 1,100 days total. This places the projected peak between late October and mid-November 2025.

Halving Cycles Point to October Peak

Bitcoin halving events provide additional context for the timing prediction. Previous halvings have led to price peaks roughly 492 days later on average.

Based on the April 2024 halving, this suggests a target window between October 19 and November 20, 2025. The timeline aligns with Cryptobirb’s 60-day projection from the current date.

Historical bear markets following these peaks have lasted 364 to 411 days. Average losses during these periods reached approximately 66%.

If this pattern repeats, Bitcoin could retrace toward $37,000 in the next bear cycle. The bearish phase may not begin until 2026 based on historical timing.

Technical and Seasonal Factors

Current technical indicators show Bitcoin above key support levels. The weekly chart indicates mean-based support at $97,094 and resistance at $117,058.

Source: TradingView

Bitcoin is currently holding just above the $110,000 support floor after recent volatility. Movements below this level could signal a bearish trend according to the analysis.

Seasonal patterns also support the projected timeline. August and September have historically been weaker months for Bitcoin performance.

October and November typically rank among the strongest months for Bitcoin. This seasonal strength aligns with the anticipated cycle peak window.

On-chain metrics remain relatively healthy despite recent price weakness. Mining costs sit around $97,124 with no immediate signs of miner capitulation.

Exchange-traded fund flows have shown recent outflows totaling $194 million on August 21. However, overall institutional positions remain substantial according to the analysis.

The convergence of cycle mathematics, halving events, and seasonal patterns suggests a potential finale in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The post Bitcoin Bull Run May End Within 60 Days According to Top Analyst appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing?

Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing?

BlockDAG has surged into 2025 as one of the year’s most talked-about projects, raising more than $385 million in its […] The post Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing? appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.1006+0.52%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/27 18:00
Share
Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains

Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains

Investors are always searching for the top altcoin to buy now. While the market is full of choices, three names stand out: Bitcoin, Solana, and MAGACOIN FINANCE. Each brings something different to the table, but all are being ranked as strong picks for 2025 and beyond. Here’s a breakdown of why these three coins are [...] The post Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains appeared first on Blockonomi.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.00056+6.87%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/27 18:20
Share
Analysis: Nvidia's upcoming earnings report could increase crypto market risk if US stocks continue to fall

Analysis: Nvidia's upcoming earnings report could increase crypto market risk if US stocks continue to fall

PANews reported on August 27th that QCP Capital, a Singapore-based crypto investment firm, published a statement stating that the Federal Reserve's independence is under scrutiny, and that Trump may assemble a team more aligned with his own views to push for a more dovish policy. Currently, Bowman, Waller, and Milan are widely believed to be leaning toward Trump's support. If Governor Lisa Cook is removed, the number of Federal Reserve Board members aligned with Trump will reach four, even before the appointments of the two vice chairs and the next chair are finalized. Following the Jackson Hole meeting, the Fed has become more concerned about the slowing job market, the severe employment situation, and the risk of accelerating hyperinflation, setting the stage for a September rate cut. Nvidia, a bellwether for AI trading, released its earnings report after the market closed today. The "Mag7," comprising Nvidia and seven other major tech stocks, accounts for approximately 33% of the S&P 500 index. Their performance and guidance will be key to monitoring the impact of AI spending on revenue growth. However, Nvidia faces increasing headwinds. An MIT study shows that 95% of AI projects are unprofitable, and the next generation of large language models has diminishing returns on scale. Recent weakness in the cryptocurrency sector is linked to selling by large holders. If US stocks continue to decline, confidence in Bitcoin among traditional financial asset allocators could be impacted, potentially triggering a new round of risk reduction.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.452+2.91%
Vice
VICE$0.01297-4.20%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1006+0.52%
Share
PANews2025/08/27 18:19
Share

Trending News

More

Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing?

Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains

Analysis: Nvidia's upcoming earnings report could increase crypto market risk if US stocks continue to fall

USDJPY Forecast: UBS Unveils Pivotal Ceiling at 148-150

Panora Successfully Raises Fresh Capital to Become Aptos’ Ultimate DeFi Super App