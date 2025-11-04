Bitcoin bulls are shorting Ethereum: Inside a trend no one’s talking about

Key Takeaways
Why are Bitcoin traders eyeing ETH’s weakness?
Ethereum’s fading institutional momentum and DAT fragility are making it a tactical hedge play against Bitcoin.
What does this mean for BTC investors?
BTC’s s structural resilience stands out, with ETH’s underperformance signaling a possible cycle divergence.
In Bitcoin’s [BTC] risk-off phase, risk management comes first.
In past cycles, traders often used altcoins (anything outside BTC) to cushion drawdowns near market tops, chasing the usual “high-risk, high-reward” setups. This time, though, that playbook isn’t working.
Instead, capital seems to be rotating toward U.S. equities. Against this backdrop, a recent 10x Strategy report introduced a new way to hedge BTC exposure. Interestingly, the approach still involves the largest altcoin.
Ethereum’s institutional narrative starts to crack
One of the strongest summer narratives was Ethereum’s DAT model.
BitMine Immersion [BMNR] has been the flagship of this trend, holding over 3 million ETH in its treasury, much like how the “Strategy” narrative boosted Bitcoin five years ago. But lately, some cracks have started to show.
From an investor perspective, BMNR shares are down 10.17% for the quarter.
Equities have outperformed, with top-cap names like Apple [AAPL] pushing to new all-time highs around $277, showing where risk capital is rotating.
Highlighting this, 10x Strategy pointed to the key factor behind the fallout.
The report noted that weakness in ETH’s DAT fundamentals has been a key drag on sentiment. For context, BitMine’s model allowed institutions to accumulate ETH at lower cost and later distribute it to retail at a premium.
Now, with BMNR’s stock under pressure, retail investors have taken heavy losses. In this context, the report suggests that shorting Ethereum could be an effective way to hedge Bitcoin, signaling a possible shift in the cycle.
Favoring Bitcoin resilience over Ethereum risk
The altcoin-Bitcoin correlation has been a standout divergence this cycle.
Even after BTC broke below the $110k support multiple times since the October sell-off, altcoin flows have remained muted. This signals that traders still prefer Bitcoin’s stability over chasing short-term risk.
From a technical angle, the trend is clear. For the first time since Q1, Ethereum has logged a deeper drawdown than Bitcoin, with Q4 kicking off as ETH trades 50% weaker, despite all the institutional accumulation.
In this setup, shorting ETH looks like a tactical play for BTC investors.
Simply put, with retail losing interest in Ethereum’s institutional narrative, altcoin flows drying up, and Bitcoin holding structurally firm, hedging BTC by fading ETH could prove to be a smart trade.
Hence, the 10x Strategy report makes a solid case.
The market seems to be shifting under the surface, with ETH’s relative weakness starting to work as a Bitcoin hedge.
If so, it could shape up to be the second key divergence of this cycle, right after the BTC–altcoin run-up.
Source: https://ambcrypto.com/bitcoin-bulls-are-shorting-ethereum-inside-a-trend-no-ones-talking-about/