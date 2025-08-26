Bitcoin Capitalization Rises to 2.2% of Global M2 Supply as Institutional Adoption Accelerates

Powered by the analytical team at Outset PR, a data-driven communications agency for the crypto industry.

Bitcoin has crossed another milestone in its journey toward mainstream recognition. With a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, it now accounts for roughly 2.2% of the global M2 money supply, which MacroMicro estimates between $96.8 trillion and $105 trillion as of mid-2025. That figure may sound modest, but it underscores the steady progress of a decentralized asset that is increasingly finding a place in global liquidity frameworks once reserved only for fiat currencies and gold.

A Growing Share of Global Liquidity

M2 — the sum of cash, checking deposits, and readily accessible savings — is the most widely used measure of liquid money in circulation. For Bitcoin to claim more than two percent of this pool is no longer a symbolic footnote. Unlike fiat currencies, whose supplies expand with central bank policies, Bitcoin’s share of M2 reflects a simple truth: rising demand meeting a fixed supply. That dynamic positions it as a digital counterpart to gold, and a hedge against the ongoing expansion of traditional money supplies.

Institutional Buying Surpasses New Supply

One of the strongest signals behind Bitcoin’s rising share of global liquidity is institutional accumulation, which has not only intensified but now outpaces new issuance:

In the first months of 2025, public companies acquired over 196,000 BTC.

By May 2025, total institutional holdings had exceeded the projected annual mining output of ~164,000 BTC, effectively absorbing future supply before it even reached the open market.

Overall, institutions have accumulated more than 417,000 BTC since January 2025, pushing available supply on exchanges to new lows.

This dynamic is critical: when long-term institutional holders absorb supply faster than it is produced, the structural scarcity narrative becomes more than rhetoric — it’s observable in market mechanics.

Corporate Treasuries and ETFs Widen the Pipeline

High-profile corporate purchases underline this trend. Strategy Inc. (formerly MicroStrategy) executed its largest-ever acquisition in May, adding 7,390 BTC worth about $765 million. At the same time, spot Bitcoin ETFs from BlackRock and Fidelity have opened the door for traditional capital flows on an unprecedented scale.

By mid-2025, ETF inflows had surpassed $50 billion, with BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust alone exceeding $80 billion in assets under management. These vehicles are critical because they give pensions, insurers, and conservative funds regulated exposure to Bitcoin without the complications of custody. Meanwhile, the number of publicly traded firms holding Bitcoin has more than doubled since 2023, reaching 80 this year.

From Milestone to Macro Factor

Measured at 2.2% of global M2, Bitcoin is no longer just a speculative asset class — it has become a macroeconomic factor. It now stands alongside monetary aggregates, commodities, and liquidity indices when modeling markets. Volatility remains, but the scale of institutional flows and the persistence of accumulation suggest that Bitcoin’s role in global finance will only expand from here.

