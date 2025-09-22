The post Bitcoin Cash Tries To Break Above The $590 Support Level appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 22, 2025 at 13:43 // Price The price of Bitcoin Cash has continued to move sideways above the moving average lines. BCH price analysis by Coinidol.com. Bitcoin Cash price long-term analysis: ranging The cryptocurrency has risen to a high of $650 before falling back. This is the second time the altcoin will face rejection at its high of $640. Either way, the altcoin will fall and find support above the moving average lines. If the bulls break through the $650 level, BCH will rise to its historical price of $719. In the meantime, BCH has fallen to a low of $572. Technical Indicators Key Resistance Zones: $600, $650, $700 Key Support Zones: $500, $450, $400 BCH price indicators analysis On the daily chart, the price bars are above the moving average lines, indicating a past uptrend. The moving average lines on the 4-hour chart are horizontal, indicating that the market is now trading sideways. The price is below the moving average lines, indicating a decline. BCH/USD daily chart – September 20, 2025 What is the next move for BCH? On the 4-hour chart, BCH has fallen and resumed its range-bound movement. BCH has retreated to its current price range. The price is stabilising after falling below the $590 support. BCH/USD 4-hours chart – September 20, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.  Source:… The post Bitcoin Cash Tries To Break Above The $590 Support Level appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 22, 2025 at 13:43 // Price The price of Bitcoin Cash has continued to move sideways above the moving average lines. BCH price analysis by Coinidol.com. Bitcoin Cash price long-term analysis: ranging The cryptocurrency has risen to a high of $650 before falling back. This is the second time the altcoin will face rejection at its high of $640. Either way, the altcoin will fall and find support above the moving average lines. If the bulls break through the $650 level, BCH will rise to its historical price of $719. In the meantime, BCH has fallen to a low of $572. Technical Indicators Key Resistance Zones: $600, $650, $700 Key Support Zones: $500, $450, $400 BCH price indicators analysis On the daily chart, the price bars are above the moving average lines, indicating a past uptrend. The moving average lines on the 4-hour chart are horizontal, indicating that the market is now trading sideways. The price is below the moving average lines, indicating a decline. BCH/USD daily chart – September 20, 2025 What is the next move for BCH? On the 4-hour chart, BCH has fallen and resumed its range-bound movement. BCH has retreated to its current price range. The price is stabilising after falling below the $590 support. BCH/USD 4-hours chart – September 20, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.  Source:…

Bitcoin Cash Tries To Break Above The $590 Support Level

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 23:31
Sep 22, 2025 at 13:43 // Price

The price of Bitcoin Cash has continued to move sideways above the moving average lines. BCH price analysis by Coinidol.com.


Bitcoin Cash price long-term analysis: ranging


The cryptocurrency has risen to a high of $650 before falling back. This is the second time the altcoin will face rejection at its high of $640. Either way, the altcoin will fall and find support above the moving average lines. If the bulls break through the $650 level, BCH will rise to its historical price of $719. In the meantime, BCH has fallen to a low of $572.


Technical Indicators


  • Key Resistance Zones: $600, $650, $700



  • Key Support Zones: $500, $450, $400

BCH price indicators analysis


On the daily chart, the price bars are above the moving average lines, indicating a past uptrend. The moving average lines on the 4-hour chart are horizontal, indicating that the market is now trading sideways. The price is below the moving average lines, indicating a decline.




BCH/USD daily chart – September 20, 2025

What is the next move for BCH?


On the 4-hour chart, BCH has fallen and resumed its range-bound movement. BCH has retreated to its current price range. The price is stabilising after falling below the $590 support.




BCH/USD 4-hours chart – September 20, 2025


Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. 

Source: https://coinidol.com/bitcoin-cash-tries-to-break/

