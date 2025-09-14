Bitcoin.com Fundraiser for Charlie Kirk’s Family Following Fatal Attack

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 02:23
B
B$0.54133-1.59%
Threshold
T$0.01682+1.14%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,877.14-0.13%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.07642-2.46%
Capverse
CAP$0.14861+2.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01761+6.97%

Key Notes

  • Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk was fatally shot at a speaking event in Utah earlier this week.
  • Bitcoindotcom has launched a fundraiser to provide financial support for his family.
  • Kirk strongly advocated Bitcoin, viewing it as a tool for individual liberty and a hedge against inflation.

In the wake of the tragic death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the crypto platform Bitcoin.com has announced a fundraiser to support his family. Kirk was fatally shot while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University on September 10.

The killing of the 31-year-old influencer has sent shockwaves through the political landscape. In the aftermath, the crypto community is being offered a way to provide direct and immediate support to his family through digital asset donations.


Crypto Community Offers Support

The fundraiser aims to leverage cryptocurrencies to assist Kirk’s family financially. According to the announcement, contributions are being accepted in various major digital currencies to ensure broad accessibility for donors, with 100% of the proceeds going to the family.

Accepted assets include Bitcoin

BTC
$115 531



24h volatility:
0.4%


Market cap:
$2.30 T



Vol. 24h:
$38.94 B

, Ethereum

ETH
$4 631



24h volatility:
0.5%


Market cap:
$560.02 B



Vol. 24h:
$37.70 B

, XRP

XRP
$3.11



24h volatility:
1.3%


Market cap:
$185.70 B



Vol. 24h:
$6.72 B

, and Dogecoin

DOGE
$0.29



24h volatility:
5.5%


Market cap:
$43.44 B



Vol. 24h:
$8.79 B

.

Crypto allows for direct, transparent, and borderless transactions, bypassing delays common in traditional financial systems. Other crypto users are mourning in their own way by creating Charlie-based meme coins. They are potentially trying to capitalize on this dreadful event.

Who Was Charlie Kirk?

Charlie Kirk was a vocal and influential proponent of Bitcoin. He described himself as a “crypto advocate” and often framed digital assets as a tool for individual liberty and a check on government power.

Kirk argued that Bitcoin’s fixed supply of 21 million coins gave it more “integrity” than the U.S. dollar.  Which could be devalued by inflation. He frequently promoted Bitcoin to his young audience as a “generational hedge against inflation and regulation.”

He also strongly supported the Trump administration’s proposal to create a “national strategic Bitcoin reserve”. Kirk used his significant media platform to advocate for pro-cryptocurrency policies. This fundraiser represents a way for the crypto community he championed to support his family.

Readers can participate via the official fundraising page.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Bitcoin News, Cryptocurrency News, News


As a Web3 marketing strategist and former CMO of DuckDAO, Zoran Spirkovski translates complex crypto concepts into compelling narratives that drive growth. With a background in crypto journalism, he excels in developing go-to-market strategies for DeFi, L2, and GameFi projects.

Zoran Spirkovski on X


Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/bitcoin-com-fundraiser-for-charlie-kirks-family-following-fatal-attack/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Who is Abraxas Capital, the new Ethereum whale? It raised over 270,000 ETH in a single week, a "mysterious" big client of Tether

Who is Abraxas Capital, the new Ethereum whale? It raised over 270,000 ETH in a single week, a "mysterious" big client of Tether

Recently, Abraxas Capital has become a focus of attention in this round of rebound due to its high-frequency on-chain operations and heavy Ethereum DeFi strategy. It is a London-based asset management company with an asset size of over US$3 billion. Its core investment platform Heka Funds mainly engages in stablecoin arbitrage and is one of Tether&#39;s largest institutional clients.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001779+3.91%
Core DAO
CORE$0.474+1.26%
Ethereum
ETH$4,657.32+0.35%
Share
PANews2025/05/21 13:46
Share
Consensys: How will Ethereum, as a trusted software system, reshape the global digital economy?

Consensys: How will Ethereum, as a trusted software system, reshape the global digital economy?

Author: Consensys Compiled and edited by: LenaXin, ChainCatcher Every financial transaction involves an element of trust. Ethereum’s digital trust enables the digitization of massive assets, capital, and financial transactions, greatly
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005396+2.62%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 11:00
Share
The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

BlockchainFX presale surpasses $7M with staking, Visa card, and 10x asset trading—analysts see it as the next $1 crypto super app.
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.00302-39.11%
RWAX
APP$0.002541+1.35%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 02:10
Share

Trending News

More

Who is Abraxas Capital, the new Ethereum whale? It raised over 270,000 ETH in a single week, a "mysterious" big client of Tether

Consensys: How will Ethereum, as a trusted software system, reshape the global digital economy?

The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

Dikkat: Piyasaya Sürülecek Yeni Stablecoin Hakkında Tartışmaya Neden Olan Detay Ortaya Çıktı!

Farcaster Launches Token and Trade Alerts for Base and Solana Networks