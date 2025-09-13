Bitcoin.com Launches Fundraiser to Support Charlie Kirk’s Family With Bitcoin and Crypto Donations

Bitcoin.com today announced the launch of a dedicated fundraiser to support the family of Charlie Kirk, following his tragic passing. The initiative invites the global crypto community to contribute using Bitcoin and leading digital assets, ensuring 100% of proceeds are delivered directly to Kirk’s family. Charlie Kirk was not only a passionate advocate for freedom […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-com-launches-fundraiser-to-support-charlie-kirks-family-with-bitcoin-and-crypto-donations/