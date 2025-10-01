ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Bitcoin competes with gold, SOL, ETH compete for stablecoins and tokenized assets, Bitwise CIO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a thread on X, Matt Hougan explained that the large valuations of cryptocurrencies make sense when compared to the massive markets they aim to disrupt. Following surprise from the cryptocurrency community at Bitcoin’s multitrillion-dollar valuation, Bitwise’s CIO took to X to explain the large markets that crypto assets are competing for.  Bitcoin and gold are actually peers According to Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan, one of the most common mistakes crypto skeptics make is underestimating the size of the market digital assets are competing for.  In a recent thread posted on X and a client memo, Hougan argued that Bitcoin’s $2.3 trillion valuation, while surprising to many, is rooted in its competition with the gold market, which is worth more than $25 trillion. Hougan illustrated this point with a simple analogy.  “Imagine you had two startups,” he wrote. “One trying to disrupt Amazon and the other trying to disrupt gold. To be worth $2.3 trillion, the Amazon disruptor would need to take 100% of the market. The gold disruptor only needs 10%.” Hougan believes that this helps explain why Bitcoin has grown into one of the largest financial assets on the planet despite lacking the daily-use functionality of companies like Amazon. Instead, Bitcoin’s value rests on its role as digital gold. “Market sizing is everything,” Hougan said. “When you realize Bitcoin is going after gold, suddenly its valuation makes more sense.” Larger markets for Ethereum and Solana  On the other hand, Ethereum and Solana are targeting markets that are even larger than gold. These blockchains are the foundations of the issuance, trading, and settlement of stablecoins and tokenized assets, which are all sectors linked to the enormous global payments and capital markets. Estimates from SIFMA and Savills place the combined value of global stocks, bonds, and real estate… The post Bitcoin competes with gold, SOL, ETH compete for stablecoins and tokenized assets, Bitwise CIO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a thread on X, Matt Hougan explained that the large valuations of cryptocurrencies make sense when compared to the massive markets they aim to disrupt. Following surprise from the cryptocurrency community at Bitcoin’s multitrillion-dollar valuation, Bitwise’s CIO took to X to explain the large markets that crypto assets are competing for.  Bitcoin and gold are actually peers According to Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan, one of the most common mistakes crypto skeptics make is underestimating the size of the market digital assets are competing for.  In a recent thread posted on X and a client memo, Hougan argued that Bitcoin’s $2.3 trillion valuation, while surprising to many, is rooted in its competition with the gold market, which is worth more than $25 trillion. Hougan illustrated this point with a simple analogy.  “Imagine you had two startups,” he wrote. “One trying to disrupt Amazon and the other trying to disrupt gold. To be worth $2.3 trillion, the Amazon disruptor would need to take 100% of the market. The gold disruptor only needs 10%.” Hougan believes that this helps explain why Bitcoin has grown into one of the largest financial assets on the planet despite lacking the daily-use functionality of companies like Amazon. Instead, Bitcoin’s value rests on its role as digital gold. “Market sizing is everything,” Hougan said. “When you realize Bitcoin is going after gold, suddenly its valuation makes more sense.” Larger markets for Ethereum and Solana  On the other hand, Ethereum and Solana are targeting markets that are even larger than gold. These blockchains are the foundations of the issuance, trading, and settlement of stablecoins and tokenized assets, which are all sectors linked to the enormous global payments and capital markets. Estimates from SIFMA and Savills place the combined value of global stocks, bonds, and real estate…

Bitcoin competes with gold, SOL, ETH compete for stablecoins and tokenized assets, Bitwise CIO

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 11:44
Solana
SOL$161,48-8,73%
Ethereum
ETH$3 508,51-6,27%
COM
COM$0,003947-22,62%
Moonveil
MORE$0,007046-18,89%
Overtake
TAKE$0,26601+2,63%

In a thread on X, Matt Hougan explained that the large valuations of cryptocurrencies make sense when compared to the massive markets they aim to disrupt.

Following surprise from the cryptocurrency community at Bitcoin’s multitrillion-dollar valuation, Bitwise’s CIO took to X to explain the large markets that crypto assets are competing for. 

Bitcoin and gold are actually peers

According to Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan, one of the most common mistakes crypto skeptics make is underestimating the size of the market digital assets are competing for. 

In a recent thread posted on X and a client memo, Hougan argued that Bitcoin’s $2.3 trillion valuation, while surprising to many, is rooted in its competition with the gold market, which is worth more than $25 trillion.

Hougan illustrated this point with a simple analogy.  “Imagine you had two startups,” he wrote. “One trying to disrupt Amazon and the other trying to disrupt gold. To be worth $2.3 trillion, the Amazon disruptor would need to take 100% of the market. The gold disruptor only needs 10%.”

Hougan believes that this helps explain why Bitcoin has grown into one of the largest financial assets on the planet despite lacking the daily-use functionality of companies like Amazon. Instead, Bitcoin’s value rests on its role as digital gold.

“Market sizing is everything,” Hougan said. “When you realize Bitcoin is going after gold, suddenly its valuation makes more sense.”

Larger markets for Ethereum and Solana 

On the other hand, Ethereum and Solana are targeting markets that are even larger than gold. These blockchains are the foundations of the issuance, trading, and settlement of stablecoins and tokenized assets, which are all sectors linked to the enormous global payments and capital markets.

Estimates from SIFMA and Savills place the combined value of global stocks, bonds, and real estate at $665 trillion. McKinsey, meanwhile, estimates that the global payments industry handles 3.4 trillion transactions worth $1.8 quadrillion each year. Meanwhile, Ethereum and Solana are currently valued at around $500 billion and $100 billion, respectively.

Hougan concluded his 13-part thread by pointing out the advantageous position the cryptocurrency industry has to target some of the largest and most important markets in the world. He also highlighted the risks that come with it. 

Tether, the world’s leading stablecoin issuer, now counts more than 400 million users worldwide, growing by about 35 million wallets per quarter, according to its CEO, Paolo Ardoino. The company holds over $127 billion in U.S. Treasurys, placing it among the top 20 holders globally, alongside sovereign nations like Saudi Arabia and Germany.

Hougan stated that Tether’s dominance in non-Western markets positions it for potentially historic profitability. If adoption in emerging markets accelerates and USDT manages trillions in assets, Tether’s annual profits could surpass those of Saudi Aramco, which reported $120 billion in 2024. With just under 200 employees, Tether generated around $13 billion in profit last year. 

“This is why Tether is seeking a $500 billion valuation,” Hougan said. “It may sound absurd compared to companies like SpaceX or OpenAI, but the market it’s targeting is unimaginably large.”

Hougan admitted that a majority of projects will fail, and he even predicted more billion-dollar collapses in crypto than in any other industry. Yet those failures, he argued, will be outweighed by projects that become bigger than anything seen in traditional tech.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/bitcoin-with-gold-sol-eth-stablecoins/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0,003962-22,52%
LayerNet
NET$0,00000205-6,39%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Companies are massively implementing chatbots in support service and this drives already dissatisfied clients who faced a problem out of their minds. Why this forces clients to go to competitors
Sleepless AI
AI$0,05898-8,34%
WHY
WHY$0,00000002085-8,06%
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 18:58
Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

This section explores the diverse scaling behaviors of the fermion propagator in various Non-Fermi Liquid (NFL) contexts.
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 09:24

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Shopify (SHOP) Stock: Investors Sell Despite Beating Q3 Expectations

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103 967,36
$103 967,36$103 967,36

-1,68%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 509,75
$3 509,75$3 509,75

-2,20%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161,60
$161,60$161,60

-3,08%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,2563
$2,2563$2,2563

-3,03%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,16229
$0,16229$0,16229

-2,79%