Bitcoin Core devs think it would be easy, and funny, to attack Knots

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 20:33
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0022517-2.84%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,432.21-2.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09998-0.85%
Fork Chain
FORK$0.0000493-7.85%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019536-4.53%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4533-5.81%
THINK Token
THINK$0.02064-6.81%

It is becoming increasingly difficult to protest Bitcoin Core version 30 (v30).

Determined to roll out a major change to the Bitcoin network’s largest mempool and seal their victory over dissidents in this year’s OP_RETURN war, a pro-v30 mining pool consultant was laughing this weekend about attacking dissident nodes for sport.

Although Bitcoin developer and creator of Marathon’s Slipstream mining queue did not actually sustain that attack, many pro-v30 developers were amused by how funny it would have been.

In the hypothetical attack that tickled pro-v30 influencers, he described identifying Knots nodes using their Comcast residential internet Autonomous System Numbers. He would have then spun up over 90 nodes, hypothetically speaking, and repeatedly have requested an Initial Block Download from those Knots nodes.

In other words, he described a Denial of Service (DoS) attack against Knots nodes.

Read more: Three sneaky changes in Bitcoin Core v30 are confusing node operators

Soon, a mischaracterization of the event went viral on X. Next, a co-host from the recorded meeting clarified that no one actually sustained any attack.

Knots vs Bitcoin Core v30

Continuing a war that has lasted most of this year, Knots is protesting Core v30. The current version is 29.0, and 30.0 is scheduled to launch in October.

Running a Knots node, a fork of Core software that maintains traditional limits on OP_RETURN outputs, is the most popular way to signal disagreement with the changes in Core’s v30. 

As opposed to v30 which will relay transactions of up to 1MB across its default mempool, Knots will not relay OP_RETURN outputs exceeding 0.01% of that data size.

Core and Knots disagree over easing the default mempool acceptance for large amounts of data unrelated to the on-chain movement of BTC.

Many Core developers, prompted by corporate interests although arguing using mostly non-corporate rhetoric, believe it is fine to harmonize mempool policy with the base layer protocol which technically allows large quantities of data in OP_RETURN outputs. Knots oppose easing these mempool filters, arguing that large quantities of arbitrary data burden node operators with senseless computation.

Knots teased with hypothetical DoS attack

According to a recording of a social audio space on X, the creator of Marathon mining’s Slipstream thinks it would be relatively easy to identify and DoS attack a large number of Knots nodes. Knots lead developer Luke Dashjr reposted that recording with technical instructions for Knots node operators to defend against the hypothetical attack.

The attack, were it ever to be sustained, would be particularly effective against Knots node operators who use residential internet and default computer settings.

The quick defense, as Dashjr described, would be for Knots node operators to manually limit their data upload rate to avoid overwhelming their data limitations set by their Internet Service Providers (ISP). Dashjr described a method for setting a maximum daily data upload.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Source: https://protos.com/bitcoin-core-devs-think-it-would-be-easy-and-funny-to-attack-knots/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Galaxy Digital leads talks to raise $1B for SOL treasury with Multicoin Capital, Jump Crypto

Galaxy Digital leads talks to raise $1B for SOL treasury with Multicoin Capital, Jump Crypto

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto are in advanced discussions with potential backers to raise about $1 billion for Solana (SOL), according to people familiar with the matter. The initiative, first reported by Bloomberg, would become the largest treasury devoted to the token and bring together three of the most viewed names in the […]
Solana
SOL$197.8-3.38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0132-3.15%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01947-6.84%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/25 20:33
Share
Saylor’s Strategy Scoops Up Another 3,081 BTC in $342M Purchase

Saylor’s Strategy Scoops Up Another 3,081 BTC in $342M Purchase

Metaplanet also announced a BTC purchase earlier today.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,363.34-2.82%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/25 20:11
Share
Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 13 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 4,065.

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 13 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 4,065.

PANews reported on August 25 that according to an official announcement, Nasdaq-listed company Empery Digital announced that it had increased its holdings by 13 bitcoins, and currently holds a total of 4,065 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,363.34-2.82%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 20:37
Share

Trending News

More

Galaxy Digital leads talks to raise $1B for SOL treasury with Multicoin Capital, Jump Crypto

Saylor’s Strategy Scoops Up Another 3,081 BTC in $342M Purchase

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 13 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 4,065.

This Week In XRP: Ripple CTO Set To Announce Important Update

Hassett: Expect it to be months before Trump makes a decision on the Fed chairmanship