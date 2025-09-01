Bitcoin Could Drop to $105K Ahead of Labor Day Amid Whale Threats and Seller Surge

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/01 11:01
OG
OG$13.036-0.95%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1495-3.92%
Bitcoin Could Drop To $105k Ahead Of Labor Day Amid Whale Threats And Seller Surge

Recent market developments in the cryptocurrency space have sparked fears of a significant price correction for Bitcoin, potentially dropping to as low as $105,000. This comes amid concern over a large-scale sell-off by an influential early investor, often referred to as an “OG whale,” which could impact the broader crypto market and investor sentiment.

Potential Market Impact from Whale Activity

Analysts suggest that this prominent Bitcoin investor may be preparing for a substantial sell-off, raising speculation that a sharp price decline could follow. The whale’s possible intention to liquidate holdings has prompted warnings of a “Labor Day crash,” with some experts predicting that Bitcoin could plummet from recent highs. This kind of behavior underscores the persistent volatility inherent in the cryptocurrency market, especially given the growing influence of large wallet holders on price dynamics.

Broader Implications for Cryptocurrency Investors

The potential downturn could extend beyond Bitcoin, affecting other leading digital assets such as Ethereum and various DeFi tokens. As the cryptocurrency market matures, traders and investors are increasingly attentive to large transfers and sell-offs from institutional and high-net-worth individuals. Moreover, regulatory discussions around crypto taxation and compliance continue to shape market conditions, adding another layer of uncertainty for participants.

Market Outlook and Future Trends

While the possibility of a significant correction raises concerns, many in the industry view it as a typical market cycle, where periods of rapid appreciation are often followed by consolidations or setbacks. Market analysts advise caution for traders, emphasizing the importance of diversification and risk management amid ongoing regulatory developments and technological advancements in the blockchain space. As the crypto community monitors whale activity and macroeconomic trends, the outcome remains uncertain, but wider adoption and technological innovations like NFT platforms and Ethereum upgrades could influence future price trajectories.

Overall, the tension between market optimism and the looming possibility of a major sell-off highlights the complex nature of the cryptocurrency ecosystem, where early investor actions and macroeconomic factors continue to shape the digital asset landscape.

This article was originally published as Bitcoin Could Drop to $105K Ahead of Labor Day Amid Whale Threats and Seller Surge on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ansem liquidated his AOL position before WLFI released its announcement, ultimately losing $29,700.

Ansem liquidated his AOL position before WLFI released its announcement, ultimately losing $29,700.

PANews reported on September 1st that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, Ansem (@blknoiz06) liquidated his AOL holdings before WLFI released its announcement, ultimately suffering a loss of $29,700. Two days ago, he spent 1.73 million LIGHTs to buy 1.88 million AOLs (about $75,000) at a cost of $0.03698. However, today WLFI did not mention AOL among Solana's ecosystem partners, and the coin price plummeted by more than 50% in a short period of time. He liquidated his position two and a half hours before the announcement (the average selling price was $0.021165, and the current price is $0.01064), avoiding a potential loss of $20,000.
WLFI
WLFI$----%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10011-3.66%
America Online
AOL$0.0126-52.14%
Share
PANews2025/09/01 11:44
Share
Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

The market for encrypted payment products and payment cards (U cards) is becoming increasingly diverse. With the recent launch of new products such as OKX Pay, Infini Card, and Solayer Emerald Card, the discussion has heated up again. In this article, PANews sorted out several popular Web3 payment products, focusing on their payment functions and reward mechanisms.
U
U$0.0195+12.71%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 13:51
Share
Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas said that Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's market value of $16 trillion, an increase of 8
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.072-14.69%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:59
Share

Trending News

More

Ansem liquidated his AOL position before WLFI released its announcement, ultimately losing $29,700.

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

WLFI: Stablecoin USD1 Now Available on Solana

The Founder Funding Bible: Crypto VC Network Relationships