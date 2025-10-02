ExchangeDEX+
Bitcoin Could Hit $200K This Q4 As Bitcoin Hyper Sets Out to be One of 2025’s Best Altcoins

By: Bitcoinist
2025/10/02 16:37
Bitcoin ($BTC) believers rejoice – the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency could pump to $200K in the final quarter of the year, according to crypto analytics firm CryptoQuant.

The coin is already showing signs of recovery as it rebounded to $118K in the past several hours. This comes as uncertainty looms over the US government, which shut down yesterday.

Investors looking for the best altcoins have reacted positively to Bitcoin’s rally, helping the likes of Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) to continue to pump during its ongoing presale.

Growing Bitcoin Demand to Push Price to $200K

As Bitcoin whales continue to snap up $BTC in record numbers, the coin’s price has grown steadily throughout the year. This has the potential to push the price to $200K blockchain data and analytics firm CryptoQuant.

Most recently, Japan-based Metaplanet Inc added 5,268 $BTC to its growing stockpile, bringing its total to a whopping 30,823 $BTC. With its latest purchase, it has now become the fourth-largest public Bitcoin treasury company.

List of the world's top Bitcoin treasury companies. At the moment, $BTC is already displaying a massive surge in its value, hitting $118K for the first time since August. Further pushing its price is the uncertainty brought about by the US government’s shutdown.

The shutdown could impact a huge swathe of the country’s federal government, including the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Because of this, the bureau won’t be able to provide the jobs data the US Fed needs to make its next rate decision.

As a result, the market has rallied around cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, translating to a 4.01% uptick in market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap.

The crypto market's current market cap via CoinMarketCap.

Other recipients of this latest market rally are altcoins as traders explore every opportunity for growth. Many have already pumped their money into some of the best altcoins, including the Bitcoin Hyper project.

Bitcoin Hyper’s Big Plans To Unleash Bitcoin’s Potential

As popular and highly valuable as Bitcoin is, it has fundamental issues that can’t be fixed by rewriting its code. To make it secure, its code is highly simplified, which comes at the cost of scalability. As such, you can’t use it other than as a store of value.

Plus, transactions are notoriously slow on its blockchain, handling only up to seven transactions per second (TPS). In contrast, Solana can handle up to 65K TPS. And because it takes time to process transactions, doing so costs a lot too.

This is where Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) comes in.

The project aims to develop a Layer-2 (L2) network, which will integrate the Solana Virtual Machine. Doing so will provide Solana-level transaction speeds and low costs to the Bitcoin ecosystem.

A snippet of the Bitcoin Hyper presale page.

In addition, the L2 will feature a Canonical Bridge, which will allow you to transfer your $BTC to the Bitcoin Hyper layer. By doing so, you’ll finally be able to unlock other applications for your coin, including meme coins, staking, trading, and interacting with dApps.

❓ Want to learn more about the project? Be sure to check out our What is Bitcoin Hyper? page.

When the L2 launches, its native $HYPER tokens will be used to pay for gas fees. Plus, holding it will allow you to enjoy governance rights and unlock exclusive features.

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Continues to Pump with $19.7M Raised

Right now you can purchase $HYPER tokens at its current price of $0.013015 directly from the official Bitcoin Hyper website. To get started, connect your crypto wallet to the presale widget and pay for your tokens with your credit/debit card or crypto. For more details, head on to our How to Buy Bitcoin Hyper guide.

You can also stake your tokens if you prefer. At the moment, you can enjoy 60% p.a. staking rewards, although this can still change as more investors lock their tokens in the staking pool.

Alternatively, HODLing is an option if you’re a long-term investor. According to our Bitcoin Hyper price prediction, $HYPER has the potential to reach a high of $0.32 as the project continues to expand.

💰 To date, the Bitcoin Hyper presale has raised a mind-blowing $19.8M+, and this week alone has seen $491.7K in whale buys, the most recent being a $98.3K purchase just 12 hours ago.

That right there is solid proof that investors – retail and whales alike – see huge potential in the Bitcoin Hyper project.

After all, with $BTC showing no signs of slowing down, Bitcoin Hyper is well-positioned to draw in more investors to help build the next phase of the Bitcoin ecosystem.

So, don’t be left behind. Join the Bitcoin Hyper presale before the next price increase.

⚠ Disclaimer: Do your own research. This is not investment advice.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/best-altcoins-bitcoin-200k-q4-2025-potential

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
