Bitcoin Crash: BTC Breaks Below $112K With Bears Eyeing Lower Targets

Bitcoin Crash: BTC Price Crashes Below $112K

$Bitcoin (BTC) has officially broken below the critical $112K support zone, currently trading near $111,566 (as shown in the chart). The move signals renewed bearish pressure after weeks of sideways trading, with sellers gaining the upper hand as macro and technical factors align against bulls.

Bitcoin price over the last 24 hours - TradingView

The daily chart highlights a decisive rejection from the $118K resistance, followed by consecutive red candles that sliced through the $112K floor. This breakdown is considered a strong bearish confirmation, suggesting further losses in the short term.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Chart Breakdown

Support Levels Breached: The $112K support failed, turning it into new resistance. The next key demand zones are found around $105K and $100K .

The $112K support failed, turning it into new resistance. The next key demand zones are found around . Moving Averages: $BTC is now trading below the 50-day SMA ($116,545) but still above the 200-day SMA ($100,869) . A sustained drop below the 200-day average could trigger a capitulation move.

$BTC is now trading below the but still above the . A sustained drop below the 200-day average could trigger a capitulation move. RSI Indicator: The RSI sits near 40.7 , signaling growing bearish momentum but not yet oversold, leaving room for further downside.

The RSI sits near , signaling growing bearish momentum but not yet oversold, leaving room for further downside. Trendlines: The red descending trendline shows ongoing bearish pressure that could keep BTC pinned below $115K for the coming weeks.

BTC/USD 1-day chart - TradingView

Overall, the chart structure suggests the market remains vulnerable, with rallies likely being sold into until fresh buying support emerges lower.

Portfolio Manager Outlook: Liquidation Strategy

From a professional portfolio management perspective, the breakdown below $112K warrants caution. The recommendation is clear:

Liquidate positions slightly below $110K to mitigate further downside exposure.

to mitigate further downside exposure. Rebuy opportunities could emerge at $105K and $100K, where stronger support zones align with institutional demand.

If $100K fails to hold, a deeper crash toward $75K remains a risk scenario, but this is currently a secondary outlook.

By managing positions proactively, traders can protect capital while positioning themselves to re-enter at stronger value areas.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Lower Targets to Watch

If bearish momentum continues, the following levels will be crucial:

Immediate Support: $111K (already being tested).

$111K (already being tested). Short-Term Targets: $105K and $100K.

$105K and $100K. Major Bearish Scenario: $75K, if panic selling accelerates.

For now, traders should remain defensive, with the $110K threshold acting as the pivot for liquidation strategies.