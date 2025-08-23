Bitcoin Crash Continues: Is This the End of the Bull Market?

Bitcoin is set for one of its most decisive weeks of 2025 with markets gearing up for Jerome Powell’s final Jackson Hole speech as Fed chair. As job growth slows and inflation remains sticky, volatility looms says divided Fed and investors. Traders fear prices could fall close to $50,000 if there’s a bearish effect for BTC. In that case, it would be one of a cycle’s deepest corrections.

fresh projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE are also gathering interest from investors who wish to get in before the next big move up in the market. While Bitcoin faces greater challenges at a macro level, early adopters have already indicated that MAGACOIN FINANCE is among one of the few projects where the next rally can deliver explosive upside.

Why Powell’s Words Could Make or Break Bitcoin

Powell’s Jackson Hole comments have impacted global risk markets in history and been no different for Bitcoin. In 2024, it gave out early warnings that brought down rate cuts liquidity-sensitive assets. This year, the situation is much messier: inflation has risen to 2.6%, while job creation has almost come to a standstill.

If Powell recognizes lackluster economic growth and hints at an easing by September, then maybe Bitcoin will bounce back. However, should he prioritize inflation control and communicate that rates will remain higher for longer, it could worsen the current selloff already weighing on BTC.

The Chart Tells a Bearish Story

Right after it was unable to hold above 120,000 on August 17, Bitcoin turned bearish. The price action is fluctuating at 113,000, with immediate support at 111,500. A break below this level could trigger 105,000–100,000.

Bitcoin’s price can go down to 95,000. Moreover, a panic sell-off can take bitcoin further down to 80,000-85,000.  Although $50,000 is a tail-risk extreme at this point, it shows just how fragile sentiment has become going into Powell.

A Contrasting Opportunity During the Market Decline

With Bitcoin mired in uncertainty, MAGACOIN FINANCE is garnering increased interest from investors eager for early exposure. Analysts point to its potential for a 45x ROI before the next macro bull rally expansion, leveraging this to secure a position before major exchange listings. MAGACOIN FINANCE is unlike any other project you’ll find on the market right now. Its scarcity, audited security and growing community make them unique.

What Comes Next for Bitcoin?

At present, the key level to watch is 111,500 support versus 118,000 resistance. If prices drop below the 111,500 mark, further declines targeting the 105,000 – 100,000 range will be seen. Whereas, a bounce above 118,000 will indicate stabilization.

Traders must pay close attention to Powell speech this Friday. Powell’s take on inflation and rate cuts could soothe markets and provide Bitcoin space – or send another leg downward. This would put investor conviction to the test.

In summary, while Bitcoin’s correction has traders questioning whether the bull market is over, opportunities like MAGACOIN FINANCE remind investors that fresh upside potential exists beyond BTC, especially for those willing to move early before broader adoption kicks in.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:
Website: https://magacoinfinance.com
Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access
Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance
Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

