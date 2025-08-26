Bitcoin Crash: Will the $110K Support Hold or Break Lower?

Bitcoin Crash at $110K: A Critical Moment for the Market

$Bitcoin has now reached a very strong support zone around $110,000, marking a decisive point not just for BTC but for the entire cryptocurrency market. The current bitcoin crash scenario has shaken investor sentiment, with traders closely watching whether this support can hold or if deeper losses lie ahead.

Bitcoin price in USD over the past month - TradingView

This level has acted as a major pivot in the past, but the latest bitcoin news highlights growing uncertainty. Global risk assets remain under pressure, and Bitcoin is now mirroring this weakness.

Chart Analysis: BTC Faces Crucial Support

Looking at the chart:

Current Price: $110,071

$110,071 Support Zone: $110K (critical)

$110K (critical) Next Levels: $103K – $100K if the breakdown continues

$103K – $100K if the breakdown continues Resistance Levels: $112,142 and $116,552 (near 50-day SMA)

$112,142 and $116,552 (near 50-day SMA) Moving Averages: The 200-day SMA sits near $100,930, reinforcing this level as a potential landing zone if $110K fails.

BTC/USD 1-day chart - TradingView

The RSI (38.38) suggests bearish momentum is building, with $BTC trending near oversold territory. A relief bounce is possible, but the broader structure indicates downside risk unless Bitcoin can reclaim the $112K–$116K zone.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Short-Term Outlook

If Bitcoin holds $110K, a quick rebound toward $112K–$116K could unfold, giving bulls breathing room. However, if the bitcoin crash deepens, traders should prepare for $103K and $100K as the next targets.

The psychological round number of $100K aligns with the 200-day SMA and could attract strong buy demand. Yet, if this zone breaks, the bitcoin future could shift bearish for the medium term, possibly eyeing deeper supports near $75K.

Bitcoin Future: What This Means for the Crypto Market

This moment is not only about Bitcoin—it’s about the entire crypto ecosystem. Altcoins often follow BTC’s trend, meaning a confirmed breakdown could drag Ethereum, Solana, and other major tokens lower.

For investors, this is a time of caution. While some see the bitcoin crash as a buying opportunity, others remain wary of a prolonged correction. The bitcoin future depends heavily on whether BTC can defend this $110K wall or not.