Bitcoin Crash: Will the $110K Support Hold or Break Lower?

By: Crypto Ticker
2025/08/26 19:36
Bitcoin
BTC$110,059.89-1.34%
Triathon
GROW$0.0108--%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00003849-6.09%

Bitcoin Crash at $110K: A Critical Moment for the Market

$Bitcoin has now reached a very strong support zone around $110,000, marking a decisive point not just for BTC but for the entire cryptocurrency market. The current bitcoin crash scenario has shaken investor sentiment, with traders closely watching whether this support can hold or if deeper losses lie ahead.

BTCUSD_2025-08-26_14-10-53.png

Bitcoin price in USD over the past month - TradingView

This level has acted as a major pivot in the past, but the latest bitcoin news highlights growing uncertainty. Global risk assets remain under pressure, and Bitcoin is now mirroring this weakness.

Chart Analysis: BTC Faces Crucial Support

Looking at the chart:

  • Current Price: $110,071
  • Support Zone: $110K (critical)
  • Next Levels: $103K – $100K if the breakdown continues
  • Resistance Levels: $112,142 and $116,552 (near 50-day SMA)
  • Moving Averages: The 200-day SMA sits near $100,930, reinforcing this level as a potential landing zone if $110K fails.

BTCUSD_2025-08-26_12-57-45.png

BTC/USD 1-day chart - TradingView

The RSI (38.38) suggests bearish momentum is building, with $BTC trending near oversold territory. A relief bounce is possible, but the broader structure indicates downside risk unless Bitcoin can reclaim the $112K–$116K zone.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Short-Term Outlook

If Bitcoin holds $110K, a quick rebound toward $112K–$116K could unfold, giving bulls breathing room. However, if the bitcoin crash deepens, traders should prepare for $103K and $100K as the next targets.

The psychological round number of $100K aligns with the 200-day SMA and could attract strong buy demand. Yet, if this zone breaks, the bitcoin future could shift bearish for the medium term, possibly eyeing deeper supports near $75K.

Bitcoin Future: What This Means for the Crypto Market

This moment is not only about Bitcoin—it’s about the entire crypto ecosystem. Altcoins often follow BTC’s trend, meaning a confirmed breakdown could drag Ethereum, Solana, and other major tokens lower.

For investors, this is a time of caution. While some see the bitcoin crash as a buying opportunity, others remain wary of a prolonged correction. The bitcoin future depends heavily on whether BTC can defend this $110K wall or not.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

This paper presents a Bayesian Network model for Extreme Programming (XP) that predicts project finish time and defect rates. The model integrates key XP practices like Pair Programming, TDD, and Onsite Customer to forecast project success or failure.
Wink
LIKE$0.012134-1.34%
Xphere
XP$0.01388-0.85%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/26 09:48
Share
The bottleneck problem: Why ‘fast’ blockchains fail when it counts most | Opinion

The bottleneck problem: Why ‘fast’ blockchains fail when it counts most | Opinion

The reality is that many first-generation high-speed blockchains were built without accounting for these interlocking constraints
WHY
WHY$0.00000002731-4.30%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/24 17:19
Share
Hyperscale Data increased its holdings of XRP by 8,420 last week through its subsidiary Sentinum

Hyperscale Data increased its holdings of XRP by 8,420 last week through its subsidiary Sentinum

PANews reported on August 26 that Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE: GPUS), a diversified holding company, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sentinum, Inc., reported an increase of 8,420 XRP tokens between August 18 and August 24, 2025, with a total investment of approximately $25,000. The company has now purchased a total of 31,420 XRP tokens year-to-date.
XRP
XRP$2.9334-0.85%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00693-1.98%
Share
PANews2025/08/26 19:14
Share

Trending News

More

A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

The bottleneck problem: Why ‘fast’ blockchains fail when it counts most | Opinion

Hyperscale Data increased its holdings of XRP by 8,420 last week through its subsidiary Sentinum

DeFi aggregator 1inch has integrated Sonic Chain

Chainlink ETF: Bitwise Files Crucial S-1 Application with SEC