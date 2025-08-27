Bitcoin Critic Schiff Warns of Further Decline After BTC Falls Below $109K

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/27 05:40
Bitcoin
BTC$111,381.93+1.59%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Sign
SIGN$0.07007+1.68%

Economist and longtime Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff has warned that BTC’s recent 13% drop to under $109,000 signals deeper weakness.

Market Context and Recent Price Action

Economist and bitcoin critic Peter Schiff has said the top cryptocurrency’s decline by 13% to under $109,000 since peaking at $124,517 is a sign of weakness that should be a cause for concern. Schiff, who once vowed that bitcoin ( BTC) would never reach $100,000, said he now projects it will decline to $75,000, which is below Strategy’s (MSTR) average cost.

In an Aug. 26 post on X, Schiff advised BTC holders to sell the cryptocurrency now and repurchase it later at a lower price. The critic’s remarks were made just minutes after BTC plunged to $108,717, a new low since July 9.

Following the release of key Producer Price Index (PPI) data, the cryptocurrency’s price action has largely been on a downward trend. While the dovish remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole did spark a rally, it proved to be short-lived, with BTC peaking just below $118,000 before resuming its decline.

BTC’s downward trend is energizing critics like Schiff who expect further losses in the near future. However, as expected, Schiff’s latest comments sparked a furious response from bitcoiners who were quick to remind the economist of his past vow that BTC would never reach $100,000.

Bitcoin Critic Schiff Warns of Further Decline After BTC Falls Below $109K

Another user noted with incredulity that Schiff, who has a long and well-documented history of predicting BTC’s imminent collapse, is now confident it will fall to $75,000.

“Peter Schiff, the man who has called 100 of the last 2 Bitcoin crashes, now warns that $ BTC could plunge to $75,000. In 2018, he warned that it could collapse to $3,800. Incredible,” the X user said.

However, despite the prevailing bearish sentiment, a vocal group of pro- BTC experts remains confident in the cryptocurrency’s upside potential. One notable expert, known as Cryptobirb, remains adamant that the current BTC bull run has more than 55 days left before it concludes. According to Cryptobirb’s analysis, the peak of this cycle is expected to occur in a defined window between Oct. 19 and Nov. 20.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trading time: Crypto market pulls back across the board, Ethereum nearly halved since the beginning of the year

Trading time: Crypto market pulls back across the board, Ethereum nearly halved since the beginning of the year

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Share
PANews2025/03/11 14:30
Share
Dead Reckoning Meets Radar Odometry

Dead Reckoning Meets Radar Odometry

In order to remove integration drift, this research presents DeRO, a unique dead reckoning architecture that replaces the conventional function of accelerometers as the principal sensor for position determination with the Doppler velocity of a 4D FMCW radar. It incorporates this with gyroscope data and updates a Kalman filter using accelerometer tilt and radar range measurements. By lowering position error by 47%, this system performs noticeably better than the most advanced radar-inertial techniques.
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1772+13.15%
Drift Protocol
DRIFT$0.5236+3.33%
DappRadar
RADAR$0.001823-3.18%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/27 04:47
Share
Medical Image Retrieval Needs a New Benchmark

Medical Image Retrieval Needs a New Benchmark

This paper establishes a benchmark for 3D content-based image retrieval (CBIR) in medical imaging using the TotalSegmentator dataset. It evaluates supervised embeddings trained on medical images against self-supervised embeddings from non-medical datasets, testing retrieval at both organ and region levels. By introducing a late interaction re-ranking method inspired by text retrieval, the study achieves near-perfect recall across diverse anatomical structures. The results provide a much-needed benchmark and roadmap for future development of AI-powered medical image retrieval systems, enabling more reliable, precise, and efficient radiology workflows.
NEAR
NEAR$2.507+4.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10156+1.57%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.0009-12.62%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/27 05:35
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: Crypto market pulls back across the board, Ethereum nearly halved since the beginning of the year

Dead Reckoning Meets Radar Odometry

Medical Image Retrieval Needs a New Benchmark

KindlyMD Bitcoin Investment: Strategic $5 Billion Plan Unveiled

US DOJ files to seize $225M in crypto tied to pig butchering schemes