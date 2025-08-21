Bitcoin Decentralization Under Threat? Hashrate Is Now Concentrated In These Two Pools

By: NewsBTC
2025/08/21 01:00
Mode Network
MODE$0.001892+3.05%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,549.04+0.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10089+1.87%
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.00001792+10.68%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00115-5.73%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00708-1.66%

Bitcoin’s core promise of decentralization is facing a major test. Two pools now control a majority share of the network’s hashrate. This level of concentration challenges the very foundation of Bitcoin’s decentralized ethos.

In an X post, Jacob King, the CEO of WhaleWire, stated that two mining pools now control more than 51% of the Bitcoin network’s computing power. He warns that the stage is set for a potential 51% attack, which could completely undermine the BTC security model and trigger catastrophic fallout across the crypto ecosystem.

What This Means For Bitcoin’s Future Stability

For context, the last time this occurred was in 2014 with mining pool GHash.io. The backlash was swift, while community panic spread, developers sounded alarms, and GHash was forced to voluntarily reduce its hashrate. Still, the damage was done, and BTC plunged over 87% in the months that followed, entering one of its deepest bear markets. 

Related Reading: Bitcoin Jackpot: Solo Bitcoin Miner Nets $360,000 To Beat 1 In 800 Odds

Furthermore, GHash faced relentless DDoS attacks, intense scrutiny from maxis, and eventually shut down in 2015. King argues that history is repeating itself. While the firm tried to cover up centralization risks, the truth is back in plain sight.

According to King, this brewing crisis could be the pin that pops what he calls BTC’s mega-bubble. OTC data shows that many large whales are already rotating out of BTC and preparing for an exit ahead of potential chaos. In his opinion, even Michael Saylor, long hailed as a BTC guru by maximalists, appears to be shifting his stance. 

King claims that Saylor has quietly prepared a strategy to dilute and dump his holdings and abandon his earlier promises of long-term conviction, as he knows exactly what’s coming. He also noted that the entire market structure rests on three fragile pillars: the fraudulent stablecoin inflows, retail-driven FOMO, and carefully engineered narratives pushed by the maxi cartel. Once reality pierces through these illusions and centralization risks are fully acknowledged, the collapse will be faster and more brutal than ever.

BTC Price Action

Fiege_max shared a bold assessment that there was an 85% chance that BTC had already peaked at $123,000. Currently, the analyst is increasingly confident that the top for BTC is indeed achieved. While BTC has had an incredible year of relentless uptrend, which is quite different from 2021, there was never truly a full-fledged altseason. However, the market still offered plenty of opportunities along the way. 

The analyst warned that traders should prepare for their exit and not let greed dictate their decisions, as the easy mode is behind us, and the market is entering a long period of hard mode.

Fiege_max clarifies that this does not mean the market is finished or that prices will collapse in a straight line. Instead, he urges realistic targets. He frames his commentary as a matter of perspective and objectivity on his viewpoint as a trader, and hopes it pushes the idea that the market is drawing to a close.

Bitcoin
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion

Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion

TLDR Sonic Labs Targets ETF Launch to Drive $50M Institutional Token Exposure $100M NASDAQ PIPE to Boost Sonic’s Long-Term Institutional DeFi Strategy 150M S Tokens Power Sonic USA’s Expansion & Regulatory Engagement Push Sonic Labs Proposes Bold Token Plan to Fuel Growth and TradFi Alignment ETF, PIPE, Sonic USA: 3-Pronged Token Strategy to Accelerate Sonic [...] The post Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.19874+2.38%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001763-5.97%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01403+3.31%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/21 01:10
Share
DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
U
U$0.019-5.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10072+1.84%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002087--%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Share
Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook

Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook

TLDR Q3 2025 EPS of $2.05 vs. $1.93 expected, revenue of $2.88B vs. $2.79B estimate Stock trades at $240.37, up 4.31% during earnings release on Aug 20, 2025 Returned $1.6B to shareholders via dividends and buybacks in Q3 Declared quarterly dividend of $0.99 per share, payable Sept 16, 2025 Forecasting Q4 revenue of $3.0B with [...] The post Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook appeared first on CoinCentral.
Octavia
VIA$0.0159+12.76%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/21 01:26
Share

Trending News

More

Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook

Altcoin Hype Fades as Global Search Interest Plunges After Brief Spike

China Considers Yuan-Backed Stablecoins in Major Policy Reversal