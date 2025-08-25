Bitcoin Deemed Too Risky for National Reserves by Brazil’s Central Bank

Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Volatility Too Much? Investors Shift to Layer Brett’s Presale Citing Massive Staking Rewards

The post Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Volatility Too Much? Investors Shift to Layer Brett’s Presale Citing Massive Staking Rewards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Volatility is the heartbeat of crypto, one minute you’re riding a moonshot, the next you’re staring at a chart that looks like a cliff dive. Dogecoin and Pepe Coin holders know this story all too well. What started as internet jokes turned into billion-dollar tokens, but their rollercoaster price swings have left investors queasy. Now, instead of bracing for the next unpredictable meme coin dip, many traders are eyeing something fresher: Layer Brett. With a low-cost presale and nearly 3000% staking rewards on the table, here we will see why Layer Brett has traders buzzing, and why some are already calling it the ‘fresh Shiba Inu of 2025 Dogecoin’s price rollercoaster ride Dogecoin has always been the unpredictable star of meme coins. Back in 2021, it shot up by millions of percent, fueled by viral memes, Elon Musk’s late-night tweets, and Reddit’s collective hype. Early investors saw life-changing returns, while the phrase “to the moon” felt less like a joke and more like reality. But with those breathtaking gains came equally brutal crashes, making DOGE a thrill ride only the boldest could stomach. Fast-forward to now, and the chaos hasn’t stopped. Over the past week, DOGE has been trapped in a narrow triangle pattern between $0.218 and $0.233, a textbook setup that could spark a 40% breakout, or just as easily collapse in the opposite direction. Even the short-term action keeps traders guessing: DOGE jumped 11% in a single day, only to tumble 6% shortly after. For traders, it’s still the same story, exhilarating, risky, and impossible to ignore. Pepe’s bumpy meme coin ride Pepe Coin (PEPE) has become the latest meme favorite to face a test of nerves. Over the past week, the frog-inspired token has dipped more than 10%, slipping into a critical support zone around $0.00001060. For…