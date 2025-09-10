Bitcoin DeFi Could Eclipse Ethereum, Says Cardano Founder

Cardano’s founder is now balancing two fronts: a $200 million healthcare experiment in Wyoming and a strong belief that Bitcoin DeFi may eventually overshadow Ethereum’s dominance.

From Peak to Setback

Just four years ago, Cardano was among the top three projects in the market. Enthusiasm surged with the long-awaited rollout of smart contracts. Yet the momentum didn’t last. Hoskinson concedes that Cardano’s rigid design turned off developers, who flocked instead to faster, more accessible chains like Solana. What Cardano gained in stability and security, it lost in flexibility.

The platform has since loosened its approach. Developers can now use common languages such as Rust and TypeScript, a shift Hoskinson hopes will re-energize innovation on the network.

Bitcoin as the “Sleeping Giant”

Hoskinson’s attention, however, isn’t only on repairing Cardano’s reputation. He has been outspoken about Ethereum’s limitations, arguing that its dependence on layer-2 networks leaves it vulnerable to losing liquidity and users. His bet is on Bitcoin. Once institutional players enter the space in force, he predicts, Bitcoin DeFi could accumulate more value than Ethereum’s entire market capitalization.

In his view, solutions built on Cardano or platforms like Stacks are better equipped to serve that market than Ethereum itself.

A $200 Million Healthcare Gamble

Perhaps the most surprising chapter of Hoskinson’s story is outside crypto entirely. In Gillette, Wyoming, he is building a clinic designed to reshape healthcare delivery. With artificial intelligence, patient-centered protocols, and even blockchain-based privacy tools such as zero-knowledge proofs, Hoskinson hopes to create a model that others can copy worldwide. By making the system open-source, he wants the project to grow far beyond his hometown.

Signs of a Revival

Cardano may not be leading the headlines as it once did, but activity on the chain is climbing. Futures open interest has reached levels not seen since 2021, topping $2.5 billion, and on-chain transactions exceeded $4 billion in the past week alone. For Hoskinson, those numbers signal that Cardano still has a place in a rapidly changing market—even as he keeps one eye on Bitcoin’s rise and another on reinventing healthcare.

