The post Bitcoin Difficulty Hits Another All-Time High—Here’s What It Means for Miners appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Bitcoin’s mining difficulty has risen almost 30% since the start of the year to a new all-time high of 142.3 trillion. Rising mining difficulty indicates that mining is becoming more computationally intensive. The difficulty increase can be offset by improved efficiencies in new generations of mining equipment, as well as sustained price highs. Bitcoin’s mining difficulty has hit a new all-time high of 142.3 trillion, marking a 29.6% increase since the beginning of the year. Mining difficulty is an average measure of how many hash functions miners need to calculate to mine one block, with a rising figure indicating that mining is becoming more computationally intensive. Difficulty is recalibrated every 2,0116 blocks in order to ensure a ten-minute block time, adapting to any increases (or decreases) in the Bitcoin network’s hash power. Accordingly, Bitcoin’s hashrate has also set a new record high, moving to 1.09 ZH/s, or 1,090,000,000,000,000,000 hashes. The latest milestone comes just a week after Bitcoin’s mining difficulty shot to a record high of 136.04 trillion. These peaks are taken as a hugely positive sign as far as the health of Bitcoin and its network is concerned, with CJ Burnett, chief revenue officer at Compass Mining, telling Decrypt that difficulty adjustment is one of Bitcoin’s “most elegant and underappreciated” features. “It allows the network to recalibrate itself, almost making it akin to a living organism that self-regulates,” he said. A competitive mining sector For Burnett, a rising difficulty measure is a sign of a healthy and competitive mining sector. Like the Bitcoin halving, he said, rising difficulty “often forces less efficient miners to go offline, while professionalized miners with strong infrastructure and low-cost energy can thrive.” While there are often concerns that rising difficulty can make mining less cost-effective for some firms, a high and rising… The post Bitcoin Difficulty Hits Another All-Time High—Here’s What It Means for Miners appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Bitcoin’s mining difficulty has risen almost 30% since the start of the year to a new all-time high of 142.3 trillion. Rising mining difficulty indicates that mining is becoming more computationally intensive. The difficulty increase can be offset by improved efficiencies in new generations of mining equipment, as well as sustained price highs. Bitcoin’s mining difficulty has hit a new all-time high of 142.3 trillion, marking a 29.6% increase since the beginning of the year. Mining difficulty is an average measure of how many hash functions miners need to calculate to mine one block, with a rising figure indicating that mining is becoming more computationally intensive. Difficulty is recalibrated every 2,0116 blocks in order to ensure a ten-minute block time, adapting to any increases (or decreases) in the Bitcoin network’s hash power. Accordingly, Bitcoin’s hashrate has also set a new record high, moving to 1.09 ZH/s, or 1,090,000,000,000,000,000 hashes. The latest milestone comes just a week after Bitcoin’s mining difficulty shot to a record high of 136.04 trillion. These peaks are taken as a hugely positive sign as far as the health of Bitcoin and its network is concerned, with CJ Burnett, chief revenue officer at Compass Mining, telling Decrypt that difficulty adjustment is one of Bitcoin’s “most elegant and underappreciated” features. “It allows the network to recalibrate itself, almost making it akin to a living organism that self-regulates,” he said. A competitive mining sector For Burnett, a rising difficulty measure is a sign of a healthy and competitive mining sector. Like the Bitcoin halving, he said, rising difficulty “often forces less efficient miners to go offline, while professionalized miners with strong infrastructure and low-cost energy can thrive.” While there are often concerns that rising difficulty can make mining less cost-effective for some firms, a high and rising…

Bitcoin Difficulty Hits Another All-Time High—Here’s What It Means for Miners

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 08:21
1
1$0.011002-9.81%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08653-3.48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017517+0.30%
Sign
SIGN$0.08562+7.53%
Wink
LIKE$0.009249-5.08%
SphereX
HERE$0.000229-11.92%

In brief

  • Bitcoin’s mining difficulty has risen almost 30% since the start of the year to a new all-time high of 142.3 trillion.
  • Rising mining difficulty indicates that mining is becoming more computationally intensive.
  • The difficulty increase can be offset by improved efficiencies in new generations of mining equipment, as well as sustained price highs.

Bitcoin’s mining difficulty has hit a new all-time high of 142.3 trillion, marking a 29.6% increase since the beginning of the year.

Mining difficulty is an average measure of how many hash functions miners need to calculate to mine one block, with a rising figure indicating that mining is becoming more computationally intensive.

Difficulty is recalibrated every 2,0116 blocks in order to ensure a ten-minute block time, adapting to any increases (or decreases) in the Bitcoin network’s hash power.

Accordingly, Bitcoin’s hashrate has also set a new record high, moving to 1.09 ZH/s, or 1,090,000,000,000,000,000 hashes.

The latest milestone comes just a week after Bitcoin’s mining difficulty shot to a record high of 136.04 trillion.

These peaks are taken as a hugely positive sign as far as the health of Bitcoin and its network is concerned, with CJ Burnett, chief revenue officer at Compass Mining, telling Decrypt that difficulty adjustment is one of Bitcoin’s “most elegant and underappreciated” features.

“It allows the network to recalibrate itself, almost making it akin to a living organism that self-regulates,” he said.

A competitive mining sector

For Burnett, a rising difficulty measure is a sign of a healthy and competitive mining sector.

Like the Bitcoin halving, he said, rising difficulty “often forces less efficient miners to go offline, while professionalized miners with strong infrastructure and low-cost energy can thrive.”

While there are often concerns that rising difficulty can make mining less cost-effective for some firms, a high and rising Bitcoin price usually offsets any increase in operating costs, experts argued.

Digiconomist founder Alex de Vries told Decrypt that improvements in hardware efficiency can weaken any correlation between difficulty and electricity consumption, thereby keeping costs down for miners.

“As new generations of mining equipment come online, the amount of electricity consumed per unit of computation goes down,” he explained. “This means there is only an indirect relationship between hashrate and electricity consumption, and technically it’s possible for hashrate to keep rising while overall electricity consumption remains constant.”

Miners remain online—prices permitting

As such, the increase in Bitcoin’s difficulty may not result in professional miners going offline anytime soon, especially if Bitcoin’s price continues to set new record highs, as it did last month.

“There is a more direct relationship between mining revenues and electricity consumption, as increasing revenues will enable miners to spend more on electricity regardless of equipment efficiency (higher efficiency just means they can run more machines on the same budget),” added de Vries.

More generally, the increase in difficulty is a sign of how strong and secure the Bitcoin network is, and of how increasingly difficult it would be to pull off a dreaded 51% attack, as attempted on the Monero network last month.

“There’s a very strong correlation between hash power and mining difficulty,” said Burnett. “As they both grow, the network becomes more secure and harder to attack.”

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/340459/bitcoin-difficulty-hits-another-all-time-high-what-means-miners

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Canaan Exits Kazakhstan and South Texas Sites Amid Bitcoin Mining Fleet Reshuffle

Canaan Exits Kazakhstan and South Texas Sites Amid Bitcoin Mining Fleet Reshuffle

Canaan has withdrawn from two of its bitcoin mining locations—Kazakhstan and an underperforming hosting site in South Texas—as part of a shift to optimize its operations. This article is from Theminermag, a trade publication for the cryptocurrency mining industry, focusing on the latest news and research on institutional bitcoin mining companies. The China-based miner manufacturer […]
Particl
PART$0.2046-1.53%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.1052-3.41%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/08 19:30
Share
Gary Gensler Insists His Crypto Enforcement Actions Were Justified

Gary Gensler Insists His Crypto Enforcement Actions Were Justified

The post Gary Gensler Insists His Crypto Enforcement Actions Were Justified appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gary Gensler Insists His Crypto Enforcement Actions Were Justified Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/gary-gensler-insists-his-crypto-enforcement-actions-were-justified/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017495+0.18%
Sign
SIGN$0.08563+7.33%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.01232-7.70%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 12:32
Share
Solana Co-founder: Everything that generates income should have a token

Solana Co-founder: Everything that generates income should have a token

PANews reported on September 20th that in response to Helius CEO Mert's question about why wallets need tokens, Solana co-founder Toly responded that all profitable businesses should have tokens. This way, profits can be returned to token holders.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01365-3.26%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003253+8.14%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 11:50
Share

Trending News

More

Canaan Exits Kazakhstan and South Texas Sites Amid Bitcoin Mining Fleet Reshuffle

Gary Gensler Insists His Crypto Enforcement Actions Were Justified

Solana Co-founder: Everything that generates income should have a token

Spot ETH ETFs Surge: Remarkable $48M Inflow Streak Continues

Faraday Future Crypto Partnership Unlocks Web3 Potential