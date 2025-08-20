Bitcoin Dip Sparks Mixed Reactions: Buyers Step In, Profit Takers Surge

By: Bitcoinist
2025/08/20 18:00

On-chain analytics firm Glassnode has revealed how the different Bitcoin investor cohorts have been reacting to the latest price dip.

Bitcoin Conviction Buyers Are Stepping In, But Profit Takers Have Also Surged

In a new post on X, Glassnode has discussed about the how the supply associated with the various Bitcoin behavioral cohorts has changed with the latest price decline. The analytics firm has divided investors into these groups based on their behavior.

First, here is a chart for the supply of the “First Buyers,” who are holders who have bought the cryptocurrency for the first time:

Bitcoin First Buyers

As is visible in the above graph, the Bitcoin First Buyers have seen an increase from 4.88 million BTC to 4.93 million BTC during the past five days. This suggests that some fresh demand has come into the cryptocurrency alongside the dip. That said, these inflows aren’t anything too massive, reflecting just a 1% rise in the cohort’s supply.

A group of investors that have seen a more substantial jump in their holdings are the Conviction Buyers, reflecting the part of the market that tends to step in during price drawdowns to buy. These holders have lived up to their name in the latest decline as well, raising their supply by 10.1% from 0.93 million BTC to 1.03 million BTC.

Bitcoin Conviction Buyers

It’s also apparent in the chart, however, that the accumulation level is still muted compared to the surge in the Conviction Buyers’ supply back in April. As Glassnode explains, the trend suggests “this dip is too shallow for strategic buying, or investors remain hesitant.”

Buying isn’t the only thing that follows price declines. A segment of the investors also participate in panic selling. More specifically, loss taking tends to go up after drawdowns.

The behavioral cohort that tracks this selling is the Loss Sellers group. Below is a chart that displays how the supply of these investors has changed recently.

Bitcoin Loss Sellers

“Loss Sellers spiked +37.8% (63K → 87K $BTC) over the past 5 days,” notes the analytics firm. “Still, compared to earlier this year, realized losses remain contained – suggesting few investors are panicking.”

Interestingly, the dominant sellers during this plunge have actually been the Profit Takers. Their supply has gone up by 5.4%, which is the largest spike in 2025 so far. Thus, it would appear that some holders have decided to exit from the market with their gains.

Bitcoin Profit Takers

BTC Price

Bitcoin has seen its decline strengthen during the past day as the cryptocurrency’s value has dropped to $113,100.

Bitcoin Price Chart

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

TVL is just a vanity metric. What really matters is who controls the flow of liquidity, not who owns the protocol or even who hands out the most rewards.
FLOW
FLOW$0.3739-2.19%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001833-2.70%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 10:30
Share
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
RealLink
REAL$0.05167+0.01%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004513+8.95%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004639+0.21%
Share
PANews2022/11/17 17:12
Share
Dogecoin maxi-deal: Thumzup acquires Dogehash with 30.7 million shares and prepares for the Nasdaq listing (ticker XDOG)

Dogecoin maxi-deal: Thumzup acquires Dogehash with 30.7 million shares and prepares for the Nasdaq listing (ticker XDOG)

Thumzup Media puts on the table 30.7 million shares to acquire Dogehash Technologies, integrating a fleet of 2,500 ASIC Scrypt.
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/20 16:47
Share

Trending News

More

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Dogecoin maxi-deal: Thumzup acquires Dogehash with 30.7 million shares and prepares for the Nasdaq listing (ticker XDOG)

Shiba Inu’s Chainlink Integration Unlocks Cross-Chain Burns

Valantis acquires stHYPE: $180M of TVL enter the orbit of the DEX on Hyperliquid