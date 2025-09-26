Bitcoin Dips Below $110K as ETFs Record $241M Inflows Despite Market Downturn

Bitcoin BTC $109 636 24h volatility: 3.3% Market cap: $2.19 T Vol. 24h: $70.86 B price dips below $110,000 for the first time since early September, posting 5% loss on Thursday as downturns in global risk-assets markets intensify this week. Corporate demand for Bitcoin remains steady as US-based firms maintain a buying stance, capitalizing on the falling BTC prices.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs showed signs of resilience after a rocky start to the week. Data from Farside Investors revealed $241 million in inflows on Wednesday, partially offsetting the combined outflows of $466 million on Monday and Tuesday.

BlackRock’s IBIT ETF dominated inflows with $128.9 million, while Ark Invest’s ARKB and Fidelity’s FBTC contributed $37.7 million and $29.7 million, respectively, representing the second and third largest inflows.

Further emphasizing corporate interest in crypto, US-based firm DCC Enterprises announced another purchase of 50 BTC worth $5.5 million on Thursday, Sept. 25, bringing its total holdings to 1,058 BTC. CEO Norma Chu doubled down on the company’s goal to acquire 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025.

DCC launched its Bitcoin treasury in May 2025 and has now achieved +1,556% BTC yield on its holdings since then.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Elliott Wave Flags Deeper Correction towards $100,000

Bitcoin price is currently consolidating near $109,600 after breaking below the key support level at $110,000. Technical indicators on the BTCUSD daily chart signal further downside risks. First, the RSI has dropped to 37.17, suggesting bearish momentum with room for further downside before hitting oversold conditions.

The breakdown aligns with the Elliott Wave structure on the chart, showing the completion of a five-wave cycle and the progression of a corrective (a)-(b)-(c) pattern.

The next significant support amid the ongoing Bitcoin price correction phase lies near $101,500, marked by the first extension of the Elliott wave (c). Failure to hold that level could trigger a deeper correction to $91,352.

On the upside, Bitcoin must reclaim the mid-Bollinger Band level at $114,100 to invalidate immediate bearish risks. If an early rebound materializes, a decisive break above the $118,600 level could follow, aligning with the Bollinger upper band resistance.

For now, momentum indicators show that macro headwinds remain dominant, despite inflows from US-based institutions like BlackRock and DCC acting as short-term counterweights.

The post Bitcoin Dips Below $110K as ETFs Record $241M Inflows Despite Market Downturn appeared first on Coinspeaker.