Bitcoin Dips Below $113K, TD Sequential Signals Buy Now

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/23 04:00
Bitcoin declines to under 113K with TD Sequential buy signs. The colossal BTC amassing strategy is very confident.

The price of bitcoin plummeted to below the 113,000 value. This action provoked the TD Sequential indicator to give a powerful buying signal. The trend indicates that investors have an opportunity to buy the dips and rise in the near future.

Based on recent data on X provided by Ali Charts, a decline of Bitcoin under $113000 indicates a significant buy signal based on TD Sequential. 

After sell-offs, the indicator is often an indication of price rebounds which brings buyers seeking to take advantage of price weakness.

Strategy’s Big Bitcoin Accumulation Stokes FOMO

In the meantime, accumulation at the institutional level persists. Strategy announced that it acquired 850 BTC at an approximate price of 99.7 million at approximately 117,344 a coin. 

This is among a larger hold that consists of 639,835 BTC that was purchased with an average value of around 73,971.

This was unveiled in a recent X post by Michael Saylor. In 2025, the company registered a 26.0% year-to-date BTC yield, which solidifies the belief in holding the dip in the market ups and downs.

This kind of accumulation during the short-term volatility is an indication of belief in the value of Bitcoin in the long term. 

It may attract retail and institutional clients who are experiencing the fear of missing out (FOMO) on the next uptrend.

Why the TD Sequential Signal Matters

Traders apply the TD Sequential indicator as a technical tool to identify possible price reversals.

Once the pressure goes down, it usually indicates the time of the exhaustion of sales. The recent spurt at the depth of Bitcoin below 113K indicates a likely near-term recovery.

This technical knowledge is in tandem with Strategy, which has been buying BTC continuously, which implies that major stakeholders are setting up a recovery period. The market action suggests apprehensive optimism even in the wake of reduced prices.

Altogether, the fact that Bitcoin dropped to below 113,000 triggers both technical and accumulation indicators that indicate that buyers find value at present prices.

The continuous massive buying of strategies underlines the fact that dips provide an opportunity to explore long-term profitability.

