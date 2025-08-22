Bitcoin Dips Below Momentum as XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, and Other Top Altcoins Lose Ground

Bitcoin slips as major altcoins face 24-hour market declines.

The crypto market witnessed renewed selling pressure in the past 24 hours as several leading assets slipped from recent highs. Bitcoin lost momentum alongside XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, Cardano, BNB, and Chainlink, marking a day of mixed trading across the sector.

According to Congecko data Bitcoin (BTC) retracted by 0.1 percent to $113,109, with over $32.32 billion in trade being made. Although this generated a slight decline, Bitcoin continued to dominate the market with a capitalization of over $2.25 trillion.

Ethereum (ETH) did not experience any significant change in performance, stagnating at $4,304.84. Its trading volume was more than $27.49 billion, and it was also in steady demand despite the majority of the top altcoins dropping.

Major Altcoins Face Daily Setbacks

XRP (XRP) retreated to $2.86, reflecting a flat performance after consistent activity that brought in $4.62 billion in daily volume.

BNB (BNB) dropped to $849.81 and could not continue its advance after over $1.56 billion in trades. Solana (SOL) also declined by 0.4 percent over the past 24 hours and was trading at $183.75 with healthy daily volumes of $4.55 billion.

Dogecoin (DOGE) declined 0.2 percent to $0.2181, and Cardano (ADA) fell 0.3 percent to $0.8578. The two coins had active participation, with volumes exceeding $2.01 billion and $1.42 billion, respectively.

Chainlink (LINK) was the worst performer among the majors as it dropped by 1.1 percent to a price of $24.95. Its trading volume remained high at $1.83 billion, which is an indication that investors were interested even though it was going down.

Altcoin Gainers Stand Out Amid Declines

Although most leading assets struggled, a number of altcoins recorded sharp advances. Huobi (HT) led the market with a 261.2 percent surge to $1.31, supported by daily trades of more than $2.19 million.

Lunarbits (LUNARBITS) was up 43.3 percent to 0.181, and Bio Protocol (BIO) rose 30.8 percent to 0.1946 on high trading volumes of above 440.63 million.

The prices of Nobody Sausage (NOBODY) and Slash Vision Labs (SVL) increased by 29.4 percent to $0.06314 and 29.9 percent to $0.03472, respectively. OKB (OKB) increased by 20.8 percent to trade at $230.18 with over $1.82 billion in volume.

The last 24 hours showed a shift in momentum for top cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin, XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, Cardano, BNB, and Chainlink all recording declines. At the same time, strong rallies from tokens such as Huobi and Bio Protocol highlighted continued speculative opportunities within the altcoin market.

