Bitcoin Dips Below Momentum as XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, and Other Top Altcoins Lose Ground

By: Coinstats
2025/08/22 15:55
BIO Protocol
BIO$0.19587+28.48%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009507+0.52%
Solana
SOL$180.9-1.98%
Binance Coin
BNB$845.64-0.64%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00226357-0.25%
XRP
XRP$2.8297-2.51%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
  • Bitcoin slips as major altcoins face 24-hour market declines.
  • XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, Cardano, and Chainlink lose daily momentum.
  • Altcoin gainers like Huobi and Bio Protocol defy downturn.

The crypto market witnessed renewed selling pressure in the past 24 hours as several leading assets slipped from recent highs. Bitcoin lost momentum alongside XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, Cardano, BNB, and Chainlink, marking a day of mixed trading across the sector.


According to Congecko data Bitcoin (BTC) retracted by 0.1 percent to $113,109, with over $32.32 billion in trade being made. Although this generated a slight decline, Bitcoin continued to dominate the market with a capitalization of over $2.25 trillion.


Ethereum (ETH) did not experience any significant change in performance, stagnating at $4,304.84. Its trading volume was more than $27.49 billion, and it was also in steady demand despite the majority of the top altcoins dropping.


Also Read: Pump.fun Reclaims Dominance but Faces Price Pressure


Major Altcoins Face Daily Setbacks

XRP (XRP) retreated to $2.86, reflecting a flat performance after consistent activity that brought in $4.62 billion in daily volume.


BNB (BNB) dropped to $849.81 and could not continue its advance after over $1.56 billion in trades. Solana (SOL) also declined by 0.4 percent over the past 24 hours and was trading at $183.75 with healthy daily volumes of $4.55 billion.


Dogecoin (DOGE) declined 0.2 percent to $0.2181, and Cardano (ADA) fell 0.3 percent to $0.8578. The two coins had active participation, with volumes exceeding $2.01 billion and $1.42 billion, respectively.


Chainlink (LINK) was the worst performer among the majors as it dropped by 1.1 percent to a price of $24.95. Its trading volume remained high at $1.83 billion, which is an indication that investors were interested even though it was going down.


Altcoin Gainers Stand Out Amid Declines

Although most leading assets struggled, a number of altcoins recorded sharp advances. Huobi (HT) led the market with a 261.2 percent surge to $1.31, supported by daily trades of more than $2.19 million.


Lunarbits (LUNARBITS) was up 43.3 percent to 0.181, and Bio Protocol (BIO) rose 30.8 percent to 0.1946 on high trading volumes of above 440.63 million.


The prices of Nobody Sausage (NOBODY) and Slash Vision Labs (SVL) increased by 29.4 percent to $0.06314 and 29.9 percent to $0.03472, respectively. OKB (OKB) increased by 20.8 percent to trade at $230.18 with over $1.82 billion in volume.


The last 24 hours showed a shift in momentum for top cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin, XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, Cardano, BNB, and Chainlink all recording declines. At the same time, strong rallies from tokens such as Huobi and Bio Protocol highlighted continued speculative opportunities within the altcoin market.


Also Read: Winklevoss Twins Back Pro Crypto Push with $21 Million PAC Donation


The post Bitcoin Dips Below Momentum as XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, and Other Top Altcoins Lose Ground appeared first on 36Crypto.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

DIA staking launch sparks free oracle access on over 15 chains

DIA staking launch sparks free oracle access on over 15 chains

When DIA and Arbitrum slashed oracle costs, dApps surged. Now, that experiment scales. Avalanche, Somnia, and others join a program turning data feeds from a cost center into a growth catalyst. According to a June 24 press release shared with…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.068-4.62%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00013798-0.13%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00694-0.85%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/25 00:49
Share
BlackRock leads $287M spot Ether ETF inflows after 4-day outflow streak

BlackRock leads $287M spot Ether ETF inflows after 4-day outflow streak

Spot Ether ETFs now hold 6.42 million ETH worth $27.66 billion, equal to 5.31% of the asset’s circulating supply. US spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) funds drew $287.6 million in net inflows on Thursday, snapping a four-day outflow streak, according to data from crypto ETF tracker SoSoValue.The rebound follows a period of sustained outflows, with funds shedding over $924 million between Aug. 15 and Wednesday. The largest withdrawal came on Tuesday, when spot Ether (ETH) ETFs saw $429 million exit, the second-largest daily net outflow seen this month, following the $465 million that left the market on Aug. 4. Asset manager BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) led Thursday with $233.5 million in inflows, while the Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) followed with $28.5 million. Other ETFs averaged around $6 million in net inflows for the day. Read more
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004857-0.53%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10117-0.33%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000072-5.26%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 17:14
Share
Solana Faces Pressure From Ethereum’s Next L2 Challenger Layer Brett – Analysts Predict Major Boom

Solana Faces Pressure From Ethereum’s Next L2 Challenger Layer Brett – Analysts Predict Major Boom

With Layer Brett LBRETT priced at just $0.0047 in its crypto presale, and staking rewards reportedly reaching over 25,000% APY […] The post Solana Faces Pressure From Ethereum’s Next L2 Challenger Layer Brett – Analysts Predict Major Boom appeared first on Coindoo.
Boom
BOOM$0.01334-1.18%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5529-1.21%
Major
MAJOR$0.16835+6.67%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/22 16:59
Share

Trending News

More

DIA staking launch sparks free oracle access on over 15 chains

BlackRock leads $287M spot Ether ETF inflows after 4-day outflow streak

Solana Faces Pressure From Ethereum’s Next L2 Challenger Layer Brett – Analysts Predict Major Boom

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Jerome Powell Will CRASH Crypto Market in The Next 24 Hrs? (What to do!)