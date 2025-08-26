Bitcoin Dips: Market Reactions and Strategic Shifts

By: Coinstats
2025/08/26 14:23
SIX
SIX$0.02133-2.24%

Bitcoin fell below $110,000 for the first time in over six weeks. The decline was fueled by profit-taking and changing interest rate expectations.

Continue Reading:Bitcoin Dips: Market Reactions and Strategic Shifts

The post Bitcoin Dips: Market Reactions and Strategic Shifts appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A smart money investor sold OKB bought a year ago for a profit of 394% and switched to MNT.

A smart money investor sold OKB bought a year ago for a profit of 394% and switched to MNT.

According to PANews on August 26th, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that a smart money investor at address 0xEB8d sold 3,516 OKB tokens worth $658,900. The investor had previously purchased the tokens a year prior, generating a profit of $525,500, a 394% return. Subsequently, the trader purchased 79,984 MNT tokens for $99,200.
OKB
OKB$169.683-7.23%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.006737-2.74%
Mantle
MNT$1.1511+0.38%
Share
PANews2025/08/26 16:38
Share
XRP Price Today: Can XRP Hold $2.90 As Price Compression Tightens?

XRP Price Today: Can XRP Hold $2.90 As Price Compression Tightens?

The price of XRP is holding steady around $2.92 today after a period of volatility that saw it drop to $2.85 and then quickly rise again. Sellers have consistently limited the price increase to around $3.05, creating a narrowing wedge pattern as volatility diminishes. Spot inflows show a small net gain of $20.9 million on August 26, which suggests that dip buyers are carefully entering the market even though it is generally weak. What’s Happening With XRP’s Price? XRP price dynamics (Source: TradingView) On the 4-hour chart, XRP continues to trade inside a descending channel, with price currently mid-range between $2.85 support and $3.05 resistance. The Bollinger Bands remain wide, with price leaning toward the lower half of the bands, signaling pressure but also room for rebound if liquidity builds. On-Balance Volume has stabilized around 3.23B, showing no significant exodus despite recent downside. XRP price dynamics (Source: TradingView) Volume Profile shows heavy activity near $2.66, which remains a strong accumulation base if current levels break down. The daily Fibonacci retracement highlights $3.08 (0.382) as the key upside level to reclaim, while…The post XRP Price Today: Can XRP Hold $2.90 As Price Compression Tightens? appeared first on Coin Edition.
NEAR
NEAR$2.412-4.36%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$----%
XRP
XRP$2.905-1.32%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/26 15:01
Share
Hemi Network Airdrop: Mainnet Opportunities Await

Hemi Network Airdrop: Mainnet Opportunities Await

The Hemi Network Airdrop launched alongside the project’s mainnet on March 12, 2025. Early adopters can claim rewards through... The post Hemi Network Airdrop: Mainnet Opportunities Await appeared first on CoinChapter.
Share
Coinstats2025/08/26 15:30
Share

Trending News

More

A smart money investor sold OKB bought a year ago for a profit of 394% and switched to MNT.

XRP Price Today: Can XRP Hold $2.90 As Price Compression Tightens?

Hemi Network Airdrop: Mainnet Opportunities Await

Generational Event – The Haust Network TGE Marks Web3’s New Era

Fidelity Buys $87.4M in Ethereum Amid Market Weakness