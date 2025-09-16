Bitcoin Dominance Drops To 57%, Altcoin Season Begins With Pepeto Presale Surge, As The Best Crypto to Buy

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/16 18:33
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005253-8.13%

SPONSORED POST*

The crypto market is signaling a familiar trend. Bitcoin dominance has fallen to 57%, the lowest in months. Historically, such declines have signaled the start of Altcoin Season, with capital shifting from Bitcoin into high-growth projects with significant upside. For investors paying close attention, all signs point to a new wave of altcoin breakouts on the horizon.

Among the top contenders, Pepeto (PEPETO) is quickly emerging as one of the most promising presales of 2025. Built on Ethereum, Pepeto combines meme coin culture with real blockchain infrastructure. Priced at just $0.000000153 during its presale, investors are positioning themselves early for a launch that could replicate or even outshine previous meme coin success stories.

Bitcoin Dominance Falls to 57%: Altcoin Season Signal Sparks Interest

Bitcoin’s market dominance has declined to about 57%, down from over 65% in May 2025. Coinbase Institutional highlights this drop as a key sign that a full altcoin season could be starting. The decline suggests that capital is rotating out of Bitcoin and into altcoins with higher growth potential. Technical indicators and market sentiment back this trend, with traders preparing for a new wave of altcoin breakouts. Michaël van de Poppe also predicted that increased altcoin activity was imminent, reinforcing the move. As this rotation gains momentum, early investors could see significant gains from the next rally, making now a key time to position for upcoming opportunities in the altcoin space.

Pepeto: Strong Presale Momentum and Whale Buying Activity

In this environment, Pepeto (PEPETO) is quickly establishing itself as a potential breakout candidate. Its affordability, backing from whales, and growing community excitement make tokens available at the entry price of $0.000000153. A $10,000 investment at this level secures over 66 billion tokens, positioning it for significant growth if Tier-1 exchange listings spark broader demand. With each presale stage pushing the price higher, investors are urged to act quickly, knowing that timing is critical in altcoin season. The strong combination of low entry cost, whale interest, and community buzz makes Pepeto the presale most likely to deliver outsized returns for early believers.

Why Pepeto Aligns with the Altcoin Season Strategy

Pepeto’s strength lies not just in hype but its strong infrastructure. Fully audited by Coinsult and SolidProof, it addresses major trust issues in crypto. The PepetoBridge enables secure, middlemen-free cross-chain transfers, boosting usability. Its staking program offers 228% APY, rewarding early believers with high returns. This combination of security, utility, and attractive rewards makes Pepeto a standout project built on credibility, positioning it for long-term growth and success in the competitive memecoin space.

Altcoin season rewards projects that combine virality with utility. Pepeto offers meme culture’s power alongside real blockchain technology, making it a strong candidate to become the next market-defining success during the upcoming cycle.

Conclusion: Pepeto Ready to Lead the Altcoin Rotation

The decline in Bitcoin dominance to 57% signals that altcoin season is officially here, and capital is shifting into the strongest projects. Pepeto has already raised $6.4 million during presale, with tokens priced at $0.000000153. Its utilities directly solve real trader pain points, providing a strong foundation for long-term growth. Combining hype with practical blockchain solutions, Pepeto is well-positioned to lead the next wave of altcoin rallies. Early entry now could offer significant upside as the rotation accelerates. Investors looking to capitalize on this cycle should act quickly visit pepeto.io to secure tokens before the next stage push and take advantage of the upcoming altcoin surge.

Disclaimer

To buy PEPETO, use only the official website: https://pepeto.io. As the listing date approaches, be aware of scams using the project’s name to mislead investors. Always verify official sources before investing.

For more information about PEPETO:

Website: https://pepeto.io

Whitepaper: https://pepeto.io/assets/documents/whitepaper.pdf?v2=true

Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pepetocoin/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cardano, XRP, Solana tumble as Neo Pepe Coin aims to extend major gains this week

Cardano, XRP, Solana tumble as Neo Pepe Coin aims to extend major gains this week

Solana, Cardano, and XRP tumble as market turmoil drives major altcoins to critical support levels. #partnercontent
XRP
XRP$3.041+1.66%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02528+0.95%
Major
MAJOR$0.16162+0.91%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 01:47
Share
Michael Saylor at BTC Prague: bitcoin will reach $21m within 21 years

Michael Saylor at BTC Prague: bitcoin will reach $21m within 21 years

From June 19 to June 21, 2025, the Czech capital is hosting the BTC Prague conference, which was attended by Incrypted representatives. The main speaker of the event was Michael Saylor, co-founder of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy). He spoke about the future of the first cryptocurrency and voiced his strategy for investing in the asset. “My […] Сообщение Michael Saylor at BTC Prague: bitcoin will reach $21m within 21 years появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Bitcoin
BTC$115,473.19+0.57%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0861-4.54%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12651-4.44%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/22 03:09
Share
Pantera’s Dan Morehead Confirms $1.1 Billion Solana Bet as Biggest Position

Pantera’s Dan Morehead Confirms $1.1 Billion Solana Bet as Biggest Position

Pantera Capital is doubling down on Solana, with founder Dan Morehead revealing the hedge fund has invested $1.1 billion into the blockchain’s token. In an interview with CNBC, he said Solana has outperformed Bitcoin over the past four years.Visit Website
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01362+0.44%
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/16 18:08
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano, XRP, Solana tumble as Neo Pepe Coin aims to extend major gains this week

Michael Saylor at BTC Prague: bitcoin will reach $21m within 21 years

Pantera’s Dan Morehead Confirms $1.1 Billion Solana Bet as Biggest Position

Pantera Capital CEO Says Ripple Is Going After SWIFT on CNBC

Full text of Mai Gang's 2014 speech: Bitcoin can simulate perfect currency and will eventually become a tool for multinational gaming