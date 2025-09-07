Bitcoin Dominance Weakens, Altcoins Poised for Breakout

Bitcoin ($BTC) is indicating notable signs of an impending downturn in its dominance. Particularly, Bitcoin ($BTC) could experience a drop in the near term even if it provisionally surges above 60%. As per the crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe, the overall trajectory of the leading cryptocurrency highlights a weakening position in the market. Hence, the respective sentiment suggests the possibility of a further downside.
In line with the latest market data, Bitcoin’s ($BTC) current market standing underscores a likely decline in its dominance. In this respect, it is anticipated to go through notable corrections even after a considerable spike in the short term. At the moment, the market dominance of the top crypto asset is hovering around 58.65%. Additionally, as of September 6, Bitcoin has seen a modest spike of 0.96% over the past seven days.
Simultaneously, the ongoing bearish trend increases the potential of a drop in this in the near future. A key factor behind this sentiment is the heightened speculation about the approaching altcoin season.
According to Michaël van de Poppe, the historical data regarding Bitcoin’s dominance clarifies that it is likely moving toward a noteworthy plunge. While discussing this, the popular crypto analyst has asserted that, despite the possibility of a retest of 60-61% range, Bitcoin ($BTC) is anticipated to continue its downturn. Nevertheless, the actual extent of this decline remains to be seen in the days to come.