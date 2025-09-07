Bitcoin Dominance Weakens, Altcoins Poised for Breakout

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/07 03:30
bitcoin8 13

Bitcoin ($BTC) is indicating notable signs of an impending downturn in its dominance. Particularly, Bitcoin ($BTC) could experience a drop in the near term even if it provisionally surges above 60%. As per the crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe, the overall trajectory of the leading cryptocurrency highlights a weakening position in the market. Hence, the respective sentiment suggests the possibility of a further downside.

Bitcoin Dominance Hovers Around 58% in Anticipation of Likely Correction

In line with the latest market data, Bitcoin’s ($BTC) current market standing underscores a likely decline in its dominance. In this respect, it is anticipated to go through notable corrections even after a considerable spike in the short term. At the moment, the market dominance of the top crypto asset is hovering around 58.65%. Additionally, as of September 6, Bitcoin has seen a modest spike of 0.96% over the past seven days.

Simultaneously, the ongoing bearish trend increases the potential of a drop in this in the near future. A key factor behind this sentiment is the heightened speculation about the approaching altcoin season.

Analyst Predicts Continuous Decline Even After Potential Surge to 60-61% Range

According to Michaël van de Poppe, the historical data regarding Bitcoin’s dominance clarifies that it is likely moving toward a noteworthy plunge. While discussing this, the popular crypto analyst has asserted that, despite the possibility of a retest of 60-61% range, Bitcoin ($BTC) is anticipated to continue its downturn. Nevertheless, the actual extent of this decline remains to be seen in the days to come.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ripple’s Toughest Bull Run Yet? Market Strategist Reveals Path to $14 XRP Price in 2025

Ripple’s Toughest Bull Run Yet? Market Strategist Reveals Path to $14 XRP Price in 2025

Ripple’s XRP has been trading in the mid-$2 range after peaking near $3.3 in July, consolidating below key resistance around $3.0. Despite short-term volatility, some analysts remain optimistic about its long-term outlook. Notably, crypto strategist StephIsCrypto posted an X (formerly Twitter) chart showing a repeating breakout pattern over 2022–2024 and projecting a major move in […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.395-0.33%
Movement
MOVE$0.1179+0.59%
XRP
XRP$2.8025-1.09%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 02:54
Share
Pantera’s associated wallet receives over $4.5 million in HYPE tokens from Nonco

Pantera’s associated wallet receives over $4.5 million in HYPE tokens from Nonco

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Onchain Lens tracking data, a wallet associated with Pantera Capital received 117,032 $HYPE tokens from Nonco, with a total value of approximately
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46-2.99%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0954-36.73%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02559-2.69%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:04
Share
The Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities

The Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi citing CCTV reports, the UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities at
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0954-36.73%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 21:57
Share

Trending News

More

Ripple’s Toughest Bull Run Yet? Market Strategist Reveals Path to $14 XRP Price in 2025

Pantera’s associated wallet receives over $4.5 million in HYPE tokens from Nonco

The Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities

Best Crypto Presales Right Now: BlockchainFX vs Bitcoin Hyper and Snorter Token in the Next Big Crypto Race

Bigger Than Ripple (XRP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB): Crypto Billionaire Predicts This Under-$0.005 Token Will Explode in Q4