Bitcoin Drops Below $114K, Ether Loses $4.2K as Jackson Hole Speech Might Bring Hawkish Surprise

By: Coinstats
2025/08/19 23:59
Threshold
T$0.0159-3.22%
U
U$0.021+0.47%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1115-2.82%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,423.27-2.52%
Nakamoto Games
NAKA$0.3377-3.18%

Cryptocurrencies continued their slide on Tuesday with bitcoin (BTC) sinking below $114,000 as investors are turning cautious that Federal Reserve Chair Powell's Friday Jackson Hold speech may come with a hawkish surprise.

BTC dropped to $113,700 during the early hours of the U.S. session, its weakest price in almost two weeks and pulling back 9% from its Thursday record high above $124,000.

Ether (ETH) slid 3.5% over the past 24 hours below $4,200. Major altcoins weren't spared either: Chainlink (LINK), Avalanche (AVAX), Toncoin (TON), Ethena (ENA) and Aptos (APT) declined 4%-6% in a day.

The crypto pullback occurred alongside with traditional markets turning risk-off, with Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes down 0.9% and 0.4%, respectively, in the morning.

A check of crypto treasury companies shows that bubble continuing to deflate, with BTC accumulator KindlyMD (NAKA) lower by another 14% on Tuesday. ETH-focused names Bitmine Immersion (BNMR) and Sharplink Gaming (SBET) are down 10% and 8%, respectively.

Since soaring as high as $124 in late May in wake of its transition to an ether treasury strategy company, SBET — to pick one — has now crumbled by about 85% to its current $18.60.

JPOW coming to JHOLE

Investors, who previously saw a September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve as a given, are now weighing the odds that Fed Chair Jerome Powell might argue for holding rates steady during his Friday keynote address at the Kansas City Fed's Economic Symposium.

Despite recent signs of a weakening job market and slowing economy, last week's far hotter-than-expected PPI report reignited concerns of inflation reaccelerating.

Economists at Bank of America said in a report that they see the Fed holding rates in September.

"With inflation essentially stuck over the past year, the tariff pass-through that we still expect, and the labor supply story keeping the unemployment rate historically low, we still think there is a strong case for the Fed to remain on hold," the analysts said.

Market participants put a 85% likelihood of 25 basis point cut next month, down from as high as 98% at one point last week, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,184.78-3.52%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002826-8.86%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01374-3.98%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.264716-6.75%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00203-4.60%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)

SoFi Launches Low-Cost Global Remittances Using Bitcoin Lightning Network