Bitcoin ETF has a net outflow of 1,790 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF has a net outflow of 50,655 ETH

According to PANews on September 26, Lookonchain monitoring showed a net outflow of 1,790 BTC (worth $196 million) from 10 Bitcoin ETFs today. Fidelity saw an outflow of 1,046 BTC (worth $114 million), leaving it with a current holding of 203,446 BTC (worth $22.24 billion).
Nine Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of 50,655 ETH (worth $200 million). Fidelity saw an outflow of 40,176 ETH (worth $159 million), currently holding 733,786 ETH (worth $2.9 billion).
