Bitcoin ETF saw a net inflow of 2,186 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF saw a net outflow of 29,764 ETH.

PANews reported on September 25th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 2,186 BTC (worth $243 million) today. Of this, BlackRock received 1,135 BTC (worth $126 million), currently holding 768,285 BTC (worth $85.28 billion).
Nine Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of 29,764 ETH (worth $118 million). Of this, BlackRock saw an outflow of 6,352 ETH (worth $25.22 million), currently holding 3,824,678 ETH (worth $15.18 billion).
