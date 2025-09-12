Bitcoin ETF sees $552.7M inflow and Ethereum ETF sees $113.1M inflow on Sept. 11

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 13:28
Key Takeaways

  • Bitcoin ETFs saw significant inflows of $552.7 million on September 11.
  • Ethereum ETFs attracted $113.1 million in inflows on the same date.

Bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded $552.7 million in inflows on September 11, while Ethereum ETFs saw $113.1 million in inflows on the same day.

The inflows represent investor purchases of the digital asset ETFs during the trading session. Bitcoin ETFs attracted nearly five times more capital than their Ethereum counterparts.

Both crypto asset categories saw positive investor demand, with the combined inflows totaling $665.8 million across the two digital asset classes.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-ethereum-etf-inflows-sept-11-2024/

