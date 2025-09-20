The latest Geography of Crypto Report 2025 by Chainalysis highlights North America’s dominance in digital asset activity. The United States ranked second in the global adoption index, accounting for 26% of worldwide crypto transactions. Between July 2024 and June 2025, the region processed $2.3 trillion in transaction value, with a record $244 billion received in […]The latest Geography of Crypto Report 2025 by Chainalysis highlights North America’s dominance in digital asset activity. The United States ranked second in the global adoption index, accounting for 26% of worldwide crypto transactions. Between July 2024 and June 2025, the region processed $2.3 trillion in transaction value, with a record $244 billion received in […]

Bitcoin ETFs and Tokenized Treasuries Drive U.S. $2.3 Trillion Crypto Growth

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/20 06:00
bitcoin
  • Tokenized U.S. treasuries surged from $2B to $7B AUM in one year.
  • Bitcoin ETFs now hold $179.5B globally, with $120B tied to U.S. funds.
  • Stablecoin transfers hit nearly $16T in 2025, reinforcing U.S. dollar dominance.

The latest Geography of Crypto Report 2025 by Chainalysis highlights North America’s dominance in digital asset activity. The United States ranked second in the global adoption index, accounting for 26% of worldwide crypto transactions.

Between July 2024 and June 2025, the region processed $2.3 trillion in transaction value, with a record $244 billion received in December 2024. Analysts noted that the surge was fueled by President Trump’s election victory, expectations for clearer regulation, and monetary easing in late 2024.

Source: Chainalysis

Stablecoins were a major factor, with December marking the highest-ever monthly transfers. This wave of activity reflected growing institutional participation, ETF flows, and retail enthusiasm.

At the same time, North America showed sharper transaction swings than other regions, with monthly growth fluctuating from a 35% decline in September to an 84% jump in November.

Such volatility, experts explained, points to heavy institutional involvement compared to the steadier adoption patterns in regions where crypto is more utility-driven.

Bitcoin ETFs Dominate With $179.5B AUM by Mid-2025

Institutional adoption is being propelled by two fast-growing products: tokenized U.S. treasuries and crypto exchange-traded funds. The assets under management of tokenized treasury funds grew nearly four times in one year’s timeframe and surged from $2 billion seen in August 2024 to a value of over $7 billion seen in August 2025.

Source: Chainalysis

On-chain treasury products are gaining appeal among those seeking yield-bearing, regulated, and liquid instruments and are also collateralizable in decentralized finance.

Bitcoin ETFs have ruled supreme. Globally accepted assets managed reached $179.5 billion mid-year 2025, with over $120 billion from products based out of the United States alone. This puts American markets in the lead when it comes to institutional Bitcoin exposure.

Ethereum ETFs with $24 billion in AUM and possible Solana ETFs all speak to broader adoption. Analysts’ perspectives argue that ETF flows now link Bitcoin demand to U.S. cycle markets to a greater extent, further solidifying it in mainstream finance.

Stablecoins Cement U.S. Dollar Influence

Stablecoin usage has surged to phenomenal rates, with monthly settlements frequently crossing $2 trillion and aggregate adjusted volume achieving close to $16 trillion. This is close to triple compared to the prior year.

Source: Chainalysis

The GENIUS Act, signed by President Trump in July, set tight reserve and disclosure mandates and favored the U.S. dollar as an international reserve currency.

