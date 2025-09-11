Bitcoin ETFs Draw $23 Million Inflows as Retail Traders Retreat

By: Coincentral
2025/09/11 03:26
Moonveil
MORE$0.10022-1.17%
USUAL
USUAL$0.0667+2.30%

TLDR

  • Bitcoin ETFs have seen rapid inflows, signaling a potential shift in market dynamics.
  • Spot markets have followed the inflows into Bitcoin ETFs, a reversal of the usual trend.
  • Retail traders are becoming more negative, expecting Bitcoin prices to fall below $100,000.
  • BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF, IBIT, attracted the largest inflow of $169.5 million this week.
  • Despite ETF inflows, Bitcoin prices have remained relatively flat, fluctuating between $111,000 and $113,000.

Money has been flowing back into Bitcoin ETFs rapidly, as retail traders appear to be stepping away from crypto. According to Santiment, this shift is having an impact on spot markets, which have followed ETF inflows. Typically, Bitcoin ETFs lag behind spot markets, but this time, the trend has been reversed, sparking speculation about a potential rally.

Bitcoin ETFs Show Inflows, Spot Markets Flat

Santiment reports that recent Bitcoin ETF inflows have helped ignite spot markets. Bitcoin ETFs saw inflows of $23.3 million on Tuesday across eleven funds, a notable shift from last week’s outflows. This figure, while smaller than previous spikes, marks a reversal of the trend seen last week when the total inflow for four days was just $250 million. BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF, IBIT, attracted the largest inflow on Tuesday with $169.5 million, countering the outflows from other funds like Fidelity, Bitwise, and ARK 21Shares.

Despite these inflows, spot Bitcoin prices have remained largely flat. Bitcoin has fluctuated between $111,000 and $113,000 over the last few days. The price even reached $113,200 on Tuesday but fell back to $111,500 during the Wednesday morning Asian session. This price movement suggests that the market is still uncertain, despite the growing Bitcoin ETF interest.

Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF Set for Launch

Retail traders have been shifting their outlook on Bitcoin, with many predicting the price could fall below $100,000. Santiment notes that this growing pessimism is a sign of the market moving contrary to traders’ expectations. “As markets move opposite to the crowd’s expectations, these couple of weeks of FUD are an encouraging sign,” they explain. The platform believes the feared large retrace may not happen, potentially signaling the beginning of a new rally.

Investors are also looking forward to the launch of a new product this week. Analysts expect the Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF to hit exchanges soon, marking the beginning of a new era for meme coin ETFs. Bloomberg’s ETF expert Eric Balchunas notes,

The post Bitcoin ETFs Draw $23 Million Inflows as Retail Traders Retreat appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$891.29+1.45%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.14-9.96%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002541+0.23%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Share
SEC delays decisions on staking for Ethereum ETFs, along with XRP and SOL funds

SEC delays decisions on staking for Ethereum ETFs, along with XRP and SOL funds

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins has been vocal in his support of digital assets but his agency continues to punt on many ETFs.
Solana
SOL$223.28+3.47%
XRP
XRP$2.978+0.73%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/11 03:26
Share
PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group’s financial report revealed “significant deficiencies” in internal controls; BSV investors attempted to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance; the floor price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%; Pump.fun once again transferred 132,000 SOL to Kraken.
FUNToken
FUN$0.008711-3.72%
Solana
SOL$223.28+3.47%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.802+1.66%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 17:14
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

SEC delays decisions on staking for Ethereum ETFs, along with XRP and SOL funds

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Texas resident on the hook for $12.5 million in creditor claims after running a crypto ‘Ponzi scheme’

U.S. bankruptcy court denies crypto swindler’s $12.5m escape hatch