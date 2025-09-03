Bitcoin ETFs Pull $332.7M in a Day as Ethereum Sees $135M Outflows — Rotation Back into BTC?

By: CryptoNews
2025/09/03 18:40
Bitcoin
BTC$112,335.44+1.44%

Spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) roared back into the spotlight on Tuesday, attracting $332.7 million in net inflows, even as Ethereum funds posted sharp withdrawals. The move suggests a potential rotation back to Bitcoin after Ethereum dominated ETF flows throughout August.

According to SoSoValue, Fidelity’s FBTC led the charge with $132.7 million in inflows, followed by BlackRock’s IBIT at $72.8 million. Other issuers, including Grayscale, Ark & 21Shares, Bitwise, VanEck, and Invesco, also logged gains.

Source: SoSoValue

In contrast, Ethereum products recorded $135.3 million in daily net outflows, weighed down by Fidelity’s FETH shedding $99.2 million and Bitwise’s ETHW losing $24.2 million.

Ethereum’s August Surge vs. Bitcoin’s September History

August had been Ethereum’s month. Analysts described a “rotational shift” toward ETH, driven by yield-bearing staking, improving regulatory signals, and rising adoption by corporate treasuries.

Ethereum ETFs attracted $3.87 billion in net inflows last month, compared to Bitcoin’s $751 million in outflows. Trading activity showed the divergence, with Ethereum ETF volume surging to $58.37 billion in August, nearly doubling July’s $33.87 billion, while Bitcoin ETF volume dipped slightly to $78.14 billion.

The price action reinforced that enthusiasm. Ethereum notched a new all-time high of $4,953.73 in August, and public company holdings of ETH swelled dramatically. 71 companies disclosed a combined $119.68 billion in Ethereum by August 31st, up from 67 firms with $98.97 billion the prior month.

Bitcoin, by contrast, saw outflows and lagged in performance despite maintaining a far larger total ETF inflow base of $54.24 billion cumulatively.

But September tells a different story. Historically, Ethereum has stumbled during the month: in September 2024, ETH ETFs saw $46.54 million in outflows, registering redemptions in three out of four weeks.

Bitcoin ETFs, meanwhile, posted a $1.26 billion inflow over the same period, benefiting from risk-averse positioning as markets cooled.

What’s Fueling the Rotation from Ethereum to Bitcoin?

Market watchers suggest this September may again favor Bitcoin. Historically, September has been a “cool-down” month for crypto, with ETH often underperforming due to weaker seasonal flows and lower risk appetite. Bitcoin, seen as the safer benchmark asset, typically regains inflows when volatility rises.

Macro forces are also at play. With global central banks signaling caution and bond yields holding firm, investors appear to be trimming higher-risk ETH exposure in favor of Bitcoin, still viewed as the digital reserve asset of choice.

The derivatives market shows the shift. Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum futures saw $1.22 billion in outflows, nearly double Bitcoin’s $646.7 million in outflows, according to Coinglass.

Also, Bitcoin treasuries remain a magnet for institutional flows. As of Sept. 1, weekly bitcoin net inflows totaled 3,102 BTC (about $335.8 million), with Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy adding 4,048 BTC worth $449 million on Sept. 2 alone.

By contrast, Ethereum treasuries have lagged, with fewer corporate balance sheets disclosing significant ETH allocations despite August’s record price run-up. The gap shows a key reason for the rotation: while ETH may offer yield and programmability, Bitcoin continues to dominate as the go-to institutional treasury asset.

That hunt for yield is exactly where the danger lies, according to Sharplink Gaming co-CEO Joseph Chalom. Speaking on Bankless, Chalom warned that companies piling into Ether to squeeze out extra returns could expose themselves to cascading risks if markets turn.

“There will be people just like in traditional finance who want that last 100 basis points of yield and think it’s riskless,” Chalom said, noting that double-digit ETH yields often carry credit, counterparty, duration, and smart contract risks. The greater concern, he added, is that firms already behind the curve may double down imprudently in an attempt to catch up.

“The sector could be tainted by people that do imprudent things—whether in how they raise capital or in the kind of yield strategies they chase with their ETH holdings,” he cautioned.

As of late Tuesday, Bitcoin rose 0.55% to $110,943, while Ethereum slipped 1% to $4,327. Whether this marks the start of a sustained September rotation back into Bitcoin or just a short-term rebalancing remains the key question hanging over crypto markets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.38559+7.69%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Share
Chinese Bitcoin Hardware Titans Control 95% of Market, Now Coming to America to Dodge Trump Tariff War

Chinese Bitcoin Hardware Titans Control 95% of Market, Now Coming to America to Dodge Trump Tariff War

Three of China’s largest Bitcoin hardware manufacturers are establishing production facilities in the United States as President Donald Trump’s tariff policies reshape the cryptocurrency industry. The three industry leaders, Bitmain, Canaan, and MicroBT, collectively control over 90% of the global mining rig market. These companies are the architects of Bitcoin’s physical infrastructure, manufacturing the specialized ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) machines that form the backbone of the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency network. Every Bitcoin mined globally likely passes through hardware bearing Chinese engineering fingerprints. 95% Market Control Sparks “Digital Dependency Trap” and Security Risks According to a June 18 Reuters report, these Bitcoin mining giants are establishing U.S. operations to circumvent potential tariffs. However, critics have raised security concerns about Chinese involvement in sectors spanning semiconductor manufacturing and energy infrastructure. Guang Yang, chief technology officer at crypto technology provider Conflux Network, described the situation as extending beyond trade policy. “The U.S.-China trade war goes beyond tariffs,” Yang stated. “It’s a strategic pivot toward ‘politically acceptable’ hardware sources.” Bitmain, the largest of the three companies by revenue, initiated U.S. production of mining equipment in December , one month after Trump’s presidential election victory. Canaan began trial production in the United States on April 2 to avoid tariffs following Trump’s announcement of new trade levies. One of the largest manufacturers of #bitcoin mining machines, Canaan, has set up a base of operations outside of China. CEO Zhang says, Kazakhstan is essential to "expanding after-sales geographical coverage and providing […] support growing international customer base" pic.twitter.com/7D5Xh2ici5 — Documenting ₿itcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) June 23, 2021 Third-ranked MicroBT announced in a statement that it is “actively implementing a localization strategy in the U.S.” to “avoid the impact of tariffs.” $11.9B by 2028: The Market These Giants Are Fighting for According to Frost & Sullivan’s “2024 Global Blockchain Hardware Industry White Paper,” the ASIC-based Bitcoin mining hardware market demonstrates substantial consolidation. When measured by computing power sold, these three Chinese companies command 95.4% of the global market share. The Bitcoin ecosystem encompasses five primary segments: hardware supply, mining farm operations, mining pool management, trading platforms, and payment processing services. Hardware manufacturers like Canaan, the first Bitcoin mining company to go public and the second-largest by computing power , focus exclusively on integrated circuit (IC) design, manufacturing, and equipment sales. Industry analysts project continued sector expansion, with the market expected to reach $11.9 billion by 2028, representing a compound annual growth rate of 15.3%, contingent on Bitcoin’s continued price appreciation driven by supply scarcity. Source: Frost & Sullivan China’s Historical Bitcoin Mining Advantage Understanding today’s migration requires examining how China achieved such overwhelming market control in the first place. The foundation was laid during the historic 2017 Bitcoin boom, when three key factors aligned to create Chinese mining supremacy. During the early expansion phase, Chinese officials recognized cryptocurrency mining as a profitable venture that attracted substantial foreign investment. Consequently, authorities initially overlooked the mining sector while simultaneously restricting Bitcoin trading and initial coin offerings. Hydro-power plants go on sale in China since #Bitcoin mining crackdown has reduced demand for electricity. – South China Morning Post pic.twitter.com/QKEbUzWN4g — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) June 30, 2021 China’s extensive hydroelectric infrastructure further strengthened the country’s mining operations, providing the cheap energy essential for profitable Bitcoin production. Does Chinese Hardware Control America’s Bitcoin Network? While the United States leads global Bitcoin mining operations with over 38% of total network activity , American miners depend almost entirely on Chinese-manufactured equipment. America Leads Bitcoin Mining Operation/ Source: Bitbo This creates what security analysts describe as a “digital dependency trap,” a scenario where America’s cryptocurrency infrastructure relies fundamentally on hardware produced by its primary economic rival. Guang Yang, Conflux Network’s chief technology officer, frames this dependency in geopolitical terms that extend far beyond trade economics . “The U.S.-China trade war goes beyond tariffs,” Yang explains. “It’s a strategic pivot toward ‘politically acceptable’ hardware sources.” His assessment reflects growing concerns within the cryptocurrency community about supply chain vulnerabilities that could impact national economic security.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.49+1.78%
U
U$0.01318-6.65%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004607+1.18%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:26
Share
Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call

Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call

Hypersphere investment partner Mehdi Farooq says he lost six wallets and years of savings after falling victim to a fake Zoom call phishing attack.
SIX
SIX$0.02144+0.09%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003829-4.89%
VinuChain
VC$0.00354-10.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:51
Share

Trending News

More

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Chinese Bitcoin Hardware Titans Control 95% of Market, Now Coming to America to Dodge Trump Tariff War

Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

You Don’t Own Your Digital Life. Yet