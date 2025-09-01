Bitcoin ETFs Record $751M Outflow as Ethereum ETFs Attract $3.9B in August

By: Coinstats
2025/09/01 11:24
Everscale
EVER$0.00994-1.87%
LayerNet
NET$0.0000996-6.80%
The cryptocurrency market witnessed an unprecedented shift in August as Bitcoin ETFs suffered their first-ever net outflow, totaling $751 million, while Ethereum ETFs absorbed $3.9 billion in capital inflows. This dramatic divergence signals a potential rotation among institutional investors and raises questions about Bitcoin’s fragility versus Ethereum’s growing stability. Bitcoin ETFs Face Historic Outflow Since […]
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BTC whale now holds $3.8B in ETH, analysts call it maturity

BTC whale now holds $3.8B in ETH, analysts call it maturity

During a 12-hour buying spree over the weekend, the “Bitcoin OG” whale gobbled up 96,859 spot Ether after selling 4,000 Bitcoin. The “Bitcoin OG,” which began rotating its $11.4 billion fortune to Ether in August, has continued buying ETH over the weekend and now holds $3.8 billion of it, onchain data shows. In its latest move, the Bitcoin whale sold 4,000 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $435 million, exchanging it for 96,859 spot Ether over a 12-hour splurge, Lookonchain said in a post on Sunday. The whale then deposited another 1,000 Bitcoin into decentralized exchange Hyperliquid on Monday, potentially for more ETH buying. Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$108,030.68-0.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10015-3.51%
Movement
MOVE$0.118-4.45%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/01 12:09
Share
Secure Entry Before $0.05: BlockDAG’s $388M Presale Surpasses Token 6900 & Maxi Doge With Analysts Targeting $1

Secure Entry Before $0.05: BlockDAG’s $388M Presale Surpasses Token 6900 & Maxi Doge With Analysts Targeting $1

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdag-presale-reaches-388m-surpassing-token-6900-maxi-doge/
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01223-4.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018346-1.50%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21096-2.89%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/01 12:00
Share
Top Cryptos Under $1 for Biggest Growth: BlockDAG vs Remittix vs Lightchain

Top Cryptos Under $1 for Biggest Growth: BlockDAG vs Remittix vs Lightchain

The presale market in 2025 is showing a comeback, with huge fundraising rounds not seen since the early boom of […] The post Top Cryptos Under $1 for Biggest Growth: BlockDAG vs Remittix vs Lightchain appeared first on Coindoo.
Boom
BOOM$0.01279+16.16%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001734-3.07%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/01 13:00
Share

Trending News

More

BTC whale now holds $3.8B in ETH, analysts call it maturity

Secure Entry Before $0.05: BlockDAG’s $388M Presale Surpasses Token 6900 & Maxi Doge With Analysts Targeting $1

Top Cryptos Under $1 for Biggest Growth: BlockDAG vs Remittix vs Lightchain

$163 Million Lost in Major Crypto Security Breaches in 2025

Metaplanet Bitcoin Holdings Climb To 20,000 BTC After $108.6M Purchase