Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 1,949 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 25,795 ETH.

PANews reported on September 22nd that according to Lookonchain, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 1,949 BTC today, valued at approximately $221 million. BlackRock saw an inflow of 2,134 BTC, valued at approximately $242 million, and currently holds 767,127 BTC, valued at approximately $86.92 billion. Nine Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 25,795 ETH, valued at approximately $108 million. BlackRock saw an inflow of 32,367 ETH, valued at approximately $136 million, and currently holds 3,834,660 ETH, valued at approximately $16.12 billion.