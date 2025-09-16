Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 2,210 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 87,266 ETH.

By: PANews
2025/09/16 21:48
Bitcoin
BTC$116,853.83+1.35%
Ethereum
ETH$4,495.79-0.37%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009654+0.56%

PANews reported on September 16th that according to Lookonchain monitoring , 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw net inflows of 2,210 BTC (approximately $255 million) today, with BlackRock receiving 2,270 BTC and currently holding 761,906 BTC (approximately $87.92 billion). Nine Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of 87,266 ETH (approximately $393 million), with BlackRock receiving 80,768 ETH and currently holding 3,801,084 ETH (approximately $17.11 billion).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

Solana price prediction has assessed momentum after $198M in inflows and FORD’s $1.58B purchase, plus Pantera’s $1.1B stake. Price has traded in a rising channel, testing $270–$300; RSI mid-60s, MACD positive. Base case has remained $500–$600 for 2025; $1,000 has looked unlikely.
Solana
SOL$238.1+1.88%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 02:44
Share
Eric Trump Announces American Bitcoin Launch, Lauds BTC As 'Modern-Day Gold'

Eric Trump Announces American Bitcoin Launch, Lauds BTC As 'Modern-Day Gold'

Eric Trump, co-founder and chief strategy officer at American Bitcoin Corp. (NASDAQ:ABTC) has lauded blockchain adoption as the future read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.619+1.38%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,862.93+1.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08877+2.98%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 02:34
Share
Santander’s Openbank launches crypto trading in Germany, eyes Spain

Santander’s Openbank launches crypto trading in Germany, eyes Spain

Santander’s digital bank has launched crypto trading in Germany, with a rollout to Spain planned as Europe’s largest lenders accelerate crypto services. Grupo Santander’s digital bank Openbank is expanding in Europe with a new offering for German clients amid rising demand for crypto assets.The bank said Tuesday that customers in Germany can now buy, sell and hold Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Polygon (POL) and Cardano (ADA) directly on its platform.According to Santander, the new service integrates crypto alongside Openbank’s existing investment products, eliminating the need for third-party platforms and operating under the European Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) framework.Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$116,862.93+1.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08877+2.98%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.259+1.29%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 02:41
Share

Trending News

More

Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

Eric Trump Announces American Bitcoin Launch, Lauds BTC As 'Modern-Day Gold'

Santander’s Openbank launches crypto trading in Germany, eyes Spain

Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote for Efficient Institutional Asset Management

User loses $1 million USDC after MEV bot intercepted transaction