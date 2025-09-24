Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 1,237 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of 21,865 ETH.

PANews reported on September 24th that according to Lookonchain, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 1,237 BTC (worth $140 million) today. Of this, Fidelity saw an outflow of 676 BTC (worth $76.44 million), currently holding 204,230 BTC (worth $2.31 billion). On the same day, nine Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of 21,865 ETH (worth $91.29 million). Fidelity saw an outflow of 15,222 ETH (worth $63.55 million), currently holding 781,948 ETH (worth $3.26 billion).
