Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 3,211 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of 25,851 ETH.

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to Lookonchain, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 3,211 BTC today, valued at $363 million. Fidelity saw a net outflow of 2,463 BTC, valued at $278 million, and currently holds 204,906 BTC, valued at $2.315 billion. On the same day, nine Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of 25,851 ETH, valued at $108 million. Fidelity saw a net outflow of 7,986 ETH, valued at $33.46 million, and currently holds 797,170 ETH, valued at $334 million.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.