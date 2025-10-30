Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 3,693 BTC in a single day, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 5,135 ETH.

PANews reported on October 30 that, according to Lookonchain statistics, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 3,693 BTC (approximately $399 million) today. Among them, Fidelity saw a single-day outflow of 1,482 BTC (approximately $160 million), and currently holds 205,365 BTC (approximately $22.2 billion).
Meanwhile, nine Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 5,135 ETH (approximately $19.51 million), with the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust receiving an inflow of 18,101 ETH (approximately $68.78 million), bringing its total holdings to 743,453 ETH (approximately $2.83 billion).
